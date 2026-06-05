Credit: 104.3 The Score; Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson’s admission that he left a wild Chicago Bears comeback win over the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field early to beat traffic — while trying to make a Bears stadium pitch on 104.3 The Score — sparked predictable backlash.

But no response was as memorable as Danny Parkins’ take on 104.3 The Score a day later.

“I promise you I will not say anything as intergalactically stupid as he did, when he said that he left Bears-Packers early,” Parkins, a former host for The Score, began. “And he just volunteered this notion out of thin air.”

.@DannyParkins goes on an all-time great rant about Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson admitting he left early from an epic Bears comeback win over the rival Packers. “It was intergalactically stupid,” Parkins says. pic.twitter.com/5WH7P6xjjc — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) June 4, 2026

“I would have seized on that opportunity, interrupted him, stopped talking about anything else, and just been blown away by the lack of political instincts to admit such an idiotic thing,” Parkins continued. “He would have been better off saying, ‘You know what, guys? I came in here eating my hot dog with ketchup on it, and I really came to the conclusion that New York’s skyline is better than Chicago’s, and LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan. Like, what an idiotic thing to admit unprompted.”

Parkins is a Chicago native who was once called “the most talented sports talk radio host I think out there right now at his age” by Colin Cowherd. He left The Score to become a Fox Sports television personality at FS1 in 2024 and was a co-host for the short-lived Breakfast Ball before being a contributor for the third hour of First Things First alongside his close friend Nick Wright.

“You get a police escort,” Parkins added about Johnson. “The game was on a Saturday. What did you have to do? Get an extra 15 minutes of beauty sleep so you can wake up at the crack of Kevin Warren and still lose the Bears.”

Johnson has made the media rounds in Chicago in recent days to make his pitch about why the Bears’ new stadium should remain on the lakefront, rather than the well-documented Arlington Heights or Hammond, Indiana locations.

But, as Parkins explained, admitting that you left a Bears-Packers game early (and one that featured an epic comeback) to beat traffic was the worst way to go about making a good impression on the city of Chicago and the NFL world. If only Parkins could have been the one leading Wednesday’s interview when Johnson made those comments.