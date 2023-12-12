Dec 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
After Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns’ 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski named the 38-year-old veteran his team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

So it was curious to many when the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday included the news that Flacco had reverted back to Cleveland’s practice squad, and thus, is now eligible to sign with any other team.

Multiple NFL insiders — including ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler and Audacy/SportsLine’s Jason La Canfora — took to X (formerly Twitter) to note the distinction and the potential risk it could cause the Browns.

These posts, however, don’t necessarily reflect the full circumstances of the situation.

While it’s technically accurate that Flacco could sign with another team, it’s not as simple as one “plucking” the former Super Bowl MVP off of Cleveland’s practice squad. Rather, the Delaware product would have to agree to sign elsewhere. Considering he’s already entrenched as the starting quarterback for the Browns — who have an inside track to the AFC playoffs — it’s hard to imagine another team could offer Flacco a more appealing situation than the one he’s currently in.

As The Athletic’s Dianna Russini pointed out, if another team were to offer Flacco a deal to join its 53-man roster, the quarterback would likely take it to the Browns, who would then make the moves necessary to sign him themselves. And as for the idea of another team outbidding Cleveland for its own starting quarterback, it’s worth noting that the Browns lay claim to the second-most salary cap in the league, trailing only the San Francisco 49ers (who don’t need a quarterback).

So why wouldn’t Cleveland just sign Flacco to its 53-man roster and avoid any risk? As Russini noted, it’s a matter of roster management.

With the Browns battling injuries, every roster spot for them is valuable. Thus, it makes sense for Cleveland to keep Flacco on its practice squad — which it can do for another week — and elevate him for this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears before signing him to the 53-man roster next week.

So why would multiple insiders make it sound as if Cleveland is in even remote danger of Flacco signing elsewhere?

While it behooves the Browns to keep him on their practice squad, the veteran quarterback would likely prefer the job security — and salary bump — that would come with being added to the 53-man roster. It will also be interesting to see what Flacco’s eventual contract with Cleveland looks like considering his sudden vitality to the Browns’ playoff hopes.

After all, Schefter, La Canfora and Fowler’s posts each mentioned pending negotiations and not in a way that seems standard for a team that would simply be signing a player from its practice squad. Perhaps this is an angle that Flacco’s agent — who La Canfora namedropped — wants out there. Or maybe as reporters did their due diligence, Flacco’s agent, Joe Linta, responded in a way that was noncommittal in an effort to maintain negotiating leverage.

Either way, the Browns don’t seem concerned about the situation. Asked by reporters on Monday when his team would be adding Flacco to its main roster, Stefanski replied, “Don’t worry about it.”

“It’ll all work out,” Stefanski said. “I wouldn’t be hung up on this one.”

Considering Cleveland’s track record at the quarterback position and the way Flacco remaining on the practice squad is being portrayed, however, the concern from Browns fans is understandable — even if it’s unwarranted.

