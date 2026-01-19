Credit: Tom Pelissero

Honestly, given how fast they move, it’s shocking it’s taken this long for an insider to start churning out AI slop.

And perhaps even more shocking was that it wasn’t Adam Schefter who broke the seal.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero appears to have taken the plunge in recent days, coupling generative AI-created imagery with his breaking news posts on social media. Readers have noticed, and many of them aren’t pleased about it.

It’s unclear exactly when Pelissero started using them, but his Saturday X post confirming that John Harbaugh was the new head coach of the New York Giants included an image of the longtime Baltimore Ravens coach donning Giants gear, and appears to be AI-generated.

A new day in New York. For real this time. pic.twitter.com/ZpwtNiQHuk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 17, 2026

There wasn’t much debate on the origins of the Saturday evening image that shows new Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski and President of Football Matt Ryan standing next to one another in matching Falcons hats and hoodies. The Falcons’ logo includes some accents that don’t match the actual logo.

Kevin Stefanski called Matt Ryan on FaceTime the other day. Ryan, days into his role as the Falcons’ President of Football, was watching tape. Stefanski found a kindred spirit as the two-time NFL Coach of the Year begins his second act. A big night in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/bwXuTSlPPh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2026

The pièce de résistance, however, was Pelissero’s X post detailing Mike McCarthy’s familial connection to the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom he is scheduled to interview with for their head coaching position.

Mike McCarthy’s father, Joe, was a firefighter and Pittsburgh Police Department officer who also owned Joe McCarthy’s Bar and Grill. Mike was raised a Steelers fan — and beat them in Super Bowl XLV. Now, a true Yinzer could come home to pursue the franchise’s next Lombardi. https://t.co/fWMsvm4CFa pic.twitter.com/qrYJZptBAU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2026

AI slop is marked by its lack of attention to detail and, in many cases, outright errors. That’s the case with this McCarthy image, which features a jacket with a misspelling of the team’s name (Steclers), an unreadable team name in the logo on his beanie, and a cigarette seemingly floating above McCarthy’s ear.

Better run that prompt again. Slop didnt come out right. pic.twitter.com/M028CFVliX — Legion of Mood (@njh09) January 18, 2026

While AI has found its way into the mass culture, thanks to the relentless push by corporations and technology firms invested in it, many still oppose its use, especially in creative endeavors, and see generative AI as nothing more than a way to flood the internet with garbage.

Pelissero’s usage has received a fair bit of pushback and commentary from other media members and beyond.

oh no not the AI Slop — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) January 18, 2026

Here we go Steclers — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 18, 2026

What’s up with the floating cigarette butt. — Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) January 18, 2026

AI slop stinks! — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) January 18, 2026

new Falcons logo leak? 🙊🙈👀 pic.twitter.com/37PuvlGcOP — Rise Up Ryan (@RiseUpReader) January 18, 2026

There’s an understandible desire for insiders, who are often moving quickly and trying to beat one another to the punch, to do something like this to help them stand out from the crowd. But not only is it poor form to use AI-generated content that contains errors and incorrect information, but it also seems like a bad idea for an NFL Network employee to share AI-generated images with incorrect NFL logos and trademarks.