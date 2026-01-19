© Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images, ESPN, Fox Sports

The Denver Broncos are in quite a pickle.

They defeated the Buffalo Bills on Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship Game, where they’ll have the chance to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2015 season.

However, in the waning moments of that victory, starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle, ending his season and leaving Denver with a massive hole to fill at the most critical moment possible.

The Broncos have said they intend to go with Jarrett Stidham in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. They also have Sam Ehlinger as the primary backup.

The Broncos also signed Ben DiNucci to their practice squad. The journeyman quarterback had been discussing what Denver would do the night before as part of the CBS Sports HQ studio team.

There isn’t enough time (or roster space) to do much else. However, if the Broncos defeat the Patriots, they’ll have two weeks to prepare for Super Bowl LX. And that’s just enough time to consider signing a free agent quarterback who could provide them with a little veteran stability.

They already snagged one quarterback from TV. Could they get another one?

According to the NFL’s rulebook, “clubs participating in the playoffs are permitted to sign free agents throughout the postseason, but are limited to a total of four free agent signings, including players on other clubs’ Practice Squads, during the period that begins at 4 p.m., New York time, on the Wednesday after the final regular season weekend.”

As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio notes, “any player who finished his season with an expiring contract remains under contract until the first day of the league year, in March.” That means the Broncos can’t go out and sign Philip Rivers or Aaron Rodgers, both of whom played this past season but whose contracts are set to expire.

The Broncos also can’t call Tom Brady to see if he’s got one more game in him, because he’s a literal owner.

But, as Florio notes, there is a pool of veteran quarterbacks who could theoretically sign with the Broncos and be available to them in the Super Bowl. That list includes Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Tannehill, Nick Foles, Robert Griffin III, Cam Newton, and Drew Brees.

Brees was speculated about almost immediately, given his relationship with Broncos coach Sean Payton. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback made his full-time return to the broadcasting booth this season and hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020. There is the tiny issue that Brees’ right arm “does not work” anymore, but perhaps he’s been working on his lefty game.

Newton has certainly made it clear he would consider a return to the field. The First Take analyst expressed frustration with the Indianapolis Colts for not calling him before signing Philip Rivers this season.

As for RGIII, he said last month that “If someone called me, I could certainly play.”

It still seems highly unlikely that Denver would want to throw a wild card into the mix at such a critical moment, especially if the quarterbacks on their roster are able to help them win this weekend. But after Philip Rivers’ return this season, anything seems possible.