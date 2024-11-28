Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; NFL reporter Ian Rapoport on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport did an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit earlier this week, and we weren’t disappointed.

In what’s quickly becoming the most popular question to ask NFL insiders, one slick Reddit user asked the NFL Network insider to name the craziest spot he’s ever broken a story. Rapoport took the first part of the answer to troll a fellow insider, ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Not going to say bedroom,” he responded.

That response was in reference to a Schefter’s appearance on a podcast last week when he was asked the same question. Only he responded by saying he had just finished … being with a woman … when he got a text that Dale Carter got suspended for substance abuse.

Anyways …

Rapoport continued.

“I actually love this, it’s one of the favorite things about my job because news comes from everywhere at all times,” Rapoport said. “Chair lift, car wash, Kentucky Derby, club, shower, pool, vacation. When Ryan Ramczyk got his contract extension, I was snorkeling in Saint Thomas. As long as you have Internet, you can break news from anywhere. If you don’t answer the phone, they expect me to answer every time. They’re like, ‘Why did you not answer?'”

At least we know now. If you call Rapaport — he’s going to answer.

And Schefter too, unfortunately.