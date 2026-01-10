Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Last week, the Atlanta Falcons fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after two losing seasons.

While Morris is likely to have his pick of potential coaching opportunities elsewhere, it sounds like a move to the TV studio might be in the cards as well.

During an appearance on the NFL Network’s The Insiders, Ian Rapoport said that while Morris might have a shot at being a head coach elsewhere, he might consider a move to broadcasting.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo: Raheem Morris has 3 HC interviews, but could land in TV; Mike McDaniel will interview with the #Titans & #Browns for HC; Inside the #Giants search, plus there’s real concern that #Eagles G Lane Johnson doesn’t play. pic.twitter.com/fmb3DvjL26 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2026

“Raheem Morris, one of these surprising moves early in the week, fired by the Atlanta Falcons. Still has emerged, though, as a head coach candidate in a couple of places,” said Rapoport. “Interviewed with the New York Giants. That interview was in person because he’s not currently employed by a team. Also said to interview with the Tennessee Titans, among others this week.

“Now, my understanding is if Raheem Morris does not end up getting a head coaching job, he could end up joining us in TV. He is a charismatic dude. He would be excellent at it.”

This was Morris’s second stint as an NFL head coach. He spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his recent three-year stint with the Falcons. We’ll see if he gets another shot at being a head coach, but concerns about his clock management might follow him wherever he goes.

While Morris has not worked as an analyst or broadcaster, he has done some appearances and guest spots on the NFL Network over the years. He’s also never been afraid to crash a live NFL postgame show for impromptu appearances.