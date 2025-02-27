Edit by Sean Keeley

What once appeared to be a good old-fashioned source-off between Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport reportedly escalated into something more.

On Wednesday, a pair of NFL insiders, Fox’s Jordan Schultz and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, reported on a meeting between Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. That meeting took place at a ski resort in Montana. That much is undisputed.

However, while Schultz reported that it was a planned meeting, with Brady “hosting” Stafford, Rapoport reported it as a chance encounter.

Both insiders commented on the matter on X and, in Rapoport’s case, on the NFL Insiders show. While it was not hard to tell that they were referring to each other, neither reporter mentioned the other by name.

But things went to another level at a Starbucks inside an Indianapolis hotel later that day.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk detailed the exchange.

We’re told that Rapoport was talking to an agent. Schultz approached Rapoport and said, “We need to talk.” (Or specific words to that effect.) Rapoport replied, we’re told, “We don’t need to talk.”(Or specific words to that effect.) Schultz then made accusations about Rapoport, we’re told. Rapoport, we’re told, regards the accusations as unfounded. The two men were essentially face to face. “If you have anything to say it to me, say it to my fucking face,” Schultz said, or specific words to that effect. “If this continues we’re going to have a fucking problem.” (As noted below, Schultz does not recall using profanity.) Rapoport then asked Schultz to step back. “If this happens again, we’re gonna have fucking problem,” Schultz said, or specific words to that effect. “Now I’ll step back.”

Florio added that NFL Security was notified of the incident. He also noted that while Rapoport declined to comment on it, Schultz was happy to.

“It really isn’t anything too much,” said Schultz via text message. “Ian Rapoport and I had a verbal confrontation. It lasted a little over a minute. Multiple agents and reporters were nearby. Rapoport was the one who called security shortly after, but it never escalated further.”

Adding one more layer to this, Schultz is the son of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.