Jordan Schultz did anything but wish Ian Rapoport a “Java a nice day” during their now-infamous spat at the Starbucks inside the JW Marriott in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who dug into the story after Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter tweeted out a tip, Schultz was livid over how Rapoport had dismissed his earlier report about Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford.

Schultz, the son of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, opened the floodgates on Wednesday afternoon when the Fox Sports NFL insider reported that Brady, now an NFL on Fox broadcaster and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, had a planned meeting with Stafford, who has been granted permission to talk to other teams.

According to Schultz, the meeting was no coincidence; Brady was “hosting” Stafford at his Montana home.

Rapoport, however, brushed it off as a mere coincidence.

Whether you buy that level of serendipity is up to you, but the NFL doesn’t seem to care. The league found no issue with whatever did — or didn’t — happen in the Montana slopes.

Schultz, though, did care, and he made sure Rapoport knew it, reportedly tearing into him in what has already become the highlight of the week in Indianapolis. And that’s since seen Adam Schefter, among other NFL reporters, joking that he was keeping his head on a swivel in the hotel lobby, marking himself safe from any Starbucks skirmishes.

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport played it cool, even managing a not-so-subtle jab at Jordan Schultz during a Thursday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show — where he made sure to shout out Dunkin’ instead.

What’s the mindset like today 😂😂 “Everybody in the world texted me last night wanting to know the details.. Florio basically had the whole story and there’s not much to add” ~ @RapSheet YOU GUYS AREN’T SHAKING HANDS 😂😂#PMSLIVE https://t.co/Mh7gFpS9f4 pic.twitter.com/Y88htvXpNE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2025

“Last night when it all broke, everyone in the world texts me, wanting to know details — and it was all out there,” the NFL Network senior insider said. “Florio basically wrote the whole thing, so there’s not much to add. And then, I woke up this morning, and everyone in the world has texted me.”

Neither Rapoport nor Schultz walked away with so much as a spilled latte, but don’t expect the NFL Network insider to be grabbing coffee — or shaking hands — with his NFL insider colleague anytime soon.

“There’s actually a lot of great coffee brands,” Rapoport quipped. “Dunkin’ is…”

He presumably had more to say about their signature lattes or a classic iced regular, but whatever it was got drowned out by the PMS crew (plus Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah) absolutely howling with laughter.

Rapoport also shouted out Dunkin’ when he appeared on NFL Network with Eisen for their coverage of the NFL Combine.

Rich Eisen introduces Ian Rapoport on the NFL Combine broadcast: “He is the Jake Paul of NFL Network. Lots of buzz. He’s trending with no punches thrown. Ian Rapoport.” Rapoport: “I’m properly caffeinated. Lot of great coffee brands; Dunkin’ does a really nice job…” 🏈🎙️🥊☕️ https://t.co/D2rRTbLnhu pic.twitter.com/p3wLf3l2sT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 27, 2025

Until TMZ eventually obtains the security footage or Jordan Schultz comes on McAfee’s show to spill the beans, this is all we have to go off, in addition to PFT’s reporting. That said, it doesn’t appear like Ian Rapoport is losing sleep over his Starbucks fracas with Schultz; he’s just running on Dunkin’.