Credit: NFL Network/ESPN

The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the NFC East division rival Dallas Cowboys that ruined the Pittsburgh Steelers’ plans during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Dallas sent pick No. 20 overall and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 23 selection and two fourth-round selections (picks No. 114 and 137). With that No. 20 pick, the Eagles selected USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Well, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers intended to take Lemon at the No. 21 overall pick and were even on the phone with him ahead of the No. 20 pick. The assumption was that Dallas would select a defensive player at No. 20.

And when the Eagles tried to call Lemon to inform him of the news, he was on the phone with the Steelers.

Here’s the crazy report from Rapoport:

From the NFL Draft: A wild story, as the #Eagles trade up for Makai Lemon… while he was on the phone with the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/r1R6pQnFgi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2026

“Rich, let me set the scene for you,” Rapoport told NFL Network host Rich Eisen. “The Dallas Cowboys were on the clock at No. 20 with everybody knowing they were going defense. Pittsburgh Steelers get on the phone with Makai Lemon, planning to select him next at 21. Except what they didn’t know is the Eagles had actually traded up over them, were trying to get in touch with Lemon, but he wasn’t answering because he was already on the phone with the Steelers. In the end, the Eagles do the trade, they get Makai Lemon, and the Steelers grab a tackle right after.”

Lemon later confirmed that he was on the phone with the Steelers.

Lemon said he was on the phone with the Steelers when his phone came ringing, and he realized it was the Eagles. He said that signaled how badly the Eagles wanted him. https://t.co/u7gryfHDkQ — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 24, 2026

The Eagles even trolled Pittsburgh on social media over the move. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are playing a first-round NHL series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (and Pittsburgh fans had unkind words for the Flyers at the NFL Draft).

Instead of getting Lemon like they thought they were, the Steelers selected Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor at No. 21. Steelers fans will now spend many years comparing the NFL careers of Lemon and Iheanachor.