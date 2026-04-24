Ian Rapoport delivers a crazy NFL Draft report about the Philadelphia Eagles moving ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers to select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. Credit: NFL Network/ESPN Credit: NFL Network/ESPN
By Matt Clapp on

The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the NFC East division rival Dallas Cowboys that ruined the Pittsburgh Steelers’ plans during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Dallas sent pick No. 20 overall and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 23 selection and two fourth-round selections (picks No. 114 and 137). With that No. 20 pick, the Eagles selected USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Well, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers intended to take Lemon at the No. 21 overall pick and were even on the phone with him ahead of the No. 20 pick. The assumption was that Dallas would select a defensive player at No. 20.

And when the Eagles tried to call Lemon to inform him of the news, he was on the phone with the Steelers.

Here’s the crazy report from Rapoport:

“Rich, let me set the scene for you,” Rapoport told NFL Network host Rich Eisen. “The Dallas Cowboys were on the clock at No. 20 with everybody knowing they were going defense. Pittsburgh Steelers get on the phone with Makai Lemon, planning to select him next at 21. Except what they didn’t know is the Eagles had actually traded up over them, were trying to get in touch with Lemon, but he wasn’t answering because he was already on the phone with the Steelers. In the end, the Eagles do the trade, they get Makai Lemon, and the Steelers grab a tackle right after.”

Lemon later confirmed that he was on the phone with the Steelers.

The Eagles even trolled Pittsburgh on social media over the move. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are playing a first-round NHL series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (and Pittsburgh fans had unkind words for the Flyers at the NFL Draft).

Instead of getting Lemon like they thought they were, the Steelers selected Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor at No. 21. Steelers fans will now spend many years comparing the NFL careers of Lemon and Iheanachor.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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