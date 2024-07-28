Credit: Ian Rapoport/NFL Network

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has long documented the intensity of his life as a breaking news reporter. Few people know better than him that NFL news stops for no one.

Rapoport and NFL fans got a good reminder of this on Friday when the NFL insider had to pull over on a Los Angeles highway to break some news.

Friday, the Green Bay Packers signed Jordan Love to a new contract worth up to $220 million, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL (alongside Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence).

Rapoport was driving along LA’s 405 highway at the time and he wisely pulled over so that he could break the news.

When the #Packers strike a mega-deal with QB Jordan Love, it’s time to pull over on the 405 and do some TV. pic.twitter.com/qjwruBgGSz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2024

“I pulled over on the side of the road on the 405 where I’m driving to another training camp to tell you some massive breaking news,” said Rapoport. “Sources say the Green Bay Packers and their franchise quarterback, Jordan Love, have agreed to terms on a new contract extension. He gets four years, 220 million dollars, despite playing one full season in the NFL as a starting quarterback.”

From there, we have to assume Rapoport used good driving techniques, including his blinker, to merge back into traffic and get on his way to breaking the next story.

Rap has shared stories in the past about how intense his schedule can be, especially during this time of year.

“Free agency is the craziest,” Rapoport told Jimmy Traina last year. “You gear up for it and you get ready. You try to get prepared. I’ll go to bed Saturday night being like alright there’s a chance I’m gonna sleep four hours a night maybe for the next six nights, and that’s usually what happens. Because you wake up Sunday and there’s important things that you’re waiting on but then there’s also trades.”

[Ian Rapoport, SI]