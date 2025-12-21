Credit: CBS Sports

The announcer jinx is a fickle beast, especially when the broadcaster who utters it refuses to acknowledge their role in what happens on the field below.

Count CBS NFL announcer Ian Eagle among those who take responsibility for the carnage they cause.

Early in the second quarter on Sunday, Buffalo running back Ty Johnson scored a touchdown to put the Bills up 13-7 on the Cleveland Browns. Kicker Michael Badgley entered the game to attempt the extra point. As he lined up the gimme kick, Eagle decided this was the best time to bring up why Badgley was currently on the Bills and not his former team, the Indianapolis Colts.

Ian Eagle: “Michael Badgley, who was cut by the Colts two weeks ago after missing an extra point…” *misses extra point* J.J. Watt: “Did you jinx him while he was kicking?” Eagle: “I think I may have. That’s on me, Michael.” pic.twitter.com/BsONtPrTgp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2025

“Michael Badgley,” started Eagle. “Who was cut by the Colts two weeks ago after missing an extra point…”

At that point, Badgley’s kick sailed into the air, doinked one of the goalposts, and fell to the ground as a miss.

“OHH. On cue. Doink,” added Eagle.

“Did you jinx him while he was kicking?” asked broadcasting partner J.J. Watt.

“I think I may have,” admitted Eagle. “That’s on me, Michael.”

Many announcers try to say the announcer jinx isn’t real, but here we have one of the best working today, flatly admitting his role in the missed kick. Let that be a lesson to all broadcasters out there.

Unfortunately for Badgley, this isn’t the first time he’s been the victim of a jinx either.