Credit: CBS Sports

Rules analyst Gene Steratore experienced some unfortunate audio issues on the CBS broadcast of Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, and the broadcast duo of Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt turned the technical difficulties into funny live television.

Seattle had third-and-7 inside the final minute of the second quarter when quarterback Sam Darnold threw a short pass to running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker dropped the football and recovered it just shy of the first-down marker inside the Carolina 40-yard line. It was unclear if Walker dropped the catch attempt for an incompletion or if he caught the ball and fumbled it. But officials treated the play as a completion and fumble, giving the Seahawks a fourth-and-1 without reviewing the play.

As the play happened in real time, Eagle said, “Walker was thinking about getting the first down and did not secure the football.”

“Let’s see if he even secured it all in the first place,” Watt said. “You have to make a football move.”

“They just counted it as a catch!” Eagle exclaimed. “It’s fourth-and-one, and [the Seahawks] will push it.”

“Wow! There was at least something there to be looked at,” Watt responded. “And we’re inside two minutes, so that’s an automatic booth review.”

While officials discussed the fourth-down play, the CBS broadcast brought in Steratore to discuss the Walker catch and fumble. And that turned out to be an unsuccessful endeavor, as Steratore’s audio went in and out throughout his explanation.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore had audio issues on the Seahawks-Panthers broadcast. Ian Eagle: “Alright, Gene. I don’t know if you’re actually doing laps in a pool.” J.J. Watt: “He sounds like a robot from the future trying to talk to us here…” 🏈🤣🎙️🤖 #NFL pic.twitter.com/ZHSp6Ecyb4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 28, 2025

“Alright, Gene. I don’t know if you’re actually doing laps in a pool,” Eagle quipped.

“He sounds like a robot from the future trying to talk to us here,” Watt joked.

And then officials ruled that the Seahawks were short on the fourth-down sneak.

“The other issue- they just ruled him short!” Eagle said.

“There is a lot going right now!” Watt added.

So, while we were unable to find out from Steratore what the ruling should’ve been on third down, it didn’t end up mattering for Carolina.