Credit: CBS

Baltimore Ravens fans would surely do anything for another field goal right about now.

Lamar Jackson and Co. once again fell at the hands of their bitter rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, by a razor thin scoreline of 18-16. The Steelers were able to squeak by the Ravens on the back of kicker Chris Boswell’s six field goals to take sole possession of the AFC North.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, kicker Justin Tucker did not find the same success on Sunday. Tucker has long been considered one of the best kickers to ever do it, but has struggled to find his usual form this season.

CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle did not help matters during the first half of Sunday’s game.

Ian Eagle’s *first* announcer’s jinx on Ravens kick Justin Tucker pic.twitter.com/MXT8qNRDqs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 17, 2024

“This is a 47-yard attempt for Justin Tucker. 7-time Pro Bowler, the most accurate kicker in NFL history,” Eagle said as the Ravens lined up for the field goal. “And the kick…no good!” Tucker pulled the kick wide left. Those three points would prove to be critical to the outcome of the game.

But Eagle didn’t allow his first jinx to get in the way of putting the voodoo on Tucker again later in the first half.

“He has been Mr. Automatic throughout his career. 50 yarder. Tucker. The struggles are real. This is not the same guy that we’ve seen the last 12 years.” -Ian Eagle with the call on Justin Tucker’s second miss of the game pic.twitter.com/urrVMCX0K9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 17, 2024

“He has been Mr. Automatic throughout his career,” Eagle began, once again heaping praise on the future hall-of-famer. “50-yarder. Tucker…the struggles are real. This is not the same guy that we’ve seen the last 12 years.”

That’s right. Tucker missed wide left again.

Now, Ravens fans are likely to spread plenty of blame around after this loss. A Derrick Henry fumble, a Lamar Jackson interception, and a key drop by Zay Flowers all contributed to the defeat.

But at least some of the blame must be placed at the hands of Eagle, right? It’s one thing to jinx a kicker once during a game, but to do it twice in a row? That’s a little excessive.

[Awful Announcing on X]