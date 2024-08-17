The Houston Texans paid tribute to three media members who passed away this year. Photo Credit: John McClain

Reporters who cover the Houston Texans encountered a surprising, and touching, sight in the media center at NRG Stadium before Saturday’s game against the New York Giants.

The team’s media relations staff had left three spots open, each one with a flower bouquet and a photo of a reporter who passed away this year

John McClain, who’s been on the NFL beat in Houston for almost a half century, shared a touching photo of the scene on X, showing the spots left vacant for Fred Faour, Ken Hoffman and Mark Lane.

What a first-class move by Texans media relations. For their home opener vs the Giants, they have 3 seats reserved for Fred Faour, Ken Hoffman and Mark Lane, each of whom died this year. A very nice tribute to three respected journalists who wrote about them. pic.twitter.com/XDFTxbW21J — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 17, 2024

Lane died Feb. 17. Although he served as managing editor of The Texans Wire, he also covered the Dallas Cowboys and was a frequent contributor to the Cowboys fan site BloggingTheBoys.com.

Faour, a former Houston Chronicle sports editor and Houston radio host, died at age 59 on March 14.

Hoffman, a longtime columnist for the Houston Post, the Chronicle and CultureMap, died in an accident July 14.

Longtime NFL writer Charean Williams summed up everyone’s feelings.

“Awesome of @HoustonTexans to do this for three journalists who died this year,” she posted on X.

Awesome of @HoustonTexans to do this for three journalists who died this year. https://t.co/fP5sjlwfCp — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) August 17, 2024



[John McClain]