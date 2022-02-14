The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history (and the first time for the Los Angeles Rams; the St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV). Los Angeles took down the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium (home of the Rams).

The Rams scored what would serve as the game-winning score when Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connected — as they did all season — for a touchdown with 1:25 remaining.

On the ensuing drive, the Rams stopped the Bengals on 4th-and-1 at the Los Angeles 49-yard line with 39 seconds left. Superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald blasted through the Cincinnati offensive line to grab quarterback Joe Burrow and force an incomplete throw.

First, here’s how the title-sealing play looked and sounded on the NBC broadcast with Al Michaels on the call:

Aaron Donald with the Super Bowl championship-sealing play for the Los Angeles Rams! ?? pic.twitter.com/Shutm7L86y — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 14, 2022

And here’s how it sounded with J.B. Long on the call for the Los Angeles Rams Radio Network (93.1 Jack FM):

As called on Rams radio: pic.twitter.com/KXImDRxhED — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 14, 2022

As for the heartbroken side, here’s the Cincinnati radio call:

As called on Bengals radio: pic.twitter.com/ZM43RWzwwj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 14, 2022

Additionally, here’s how the play sounded with Kevin Harlan on the call for Westwood One:

Lastly, here’s how the Kupp touchdown looked and sounded on Rams radio: