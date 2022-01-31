The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a stunning comeback to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 (overtime) in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

After trailing 21-3 and looking rather hopeless against Patrick Mahomes and company early on, Joe Burrow and the Bengals scored 21 unanswered points to take a 24-21 lead on an Evan McPherson 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, before winning the game on a McPherson 31-yard field goal in overtime.

McPherson — a fifth-round pick out of Florida — went 4-for-4 on field goals to add another fantastic performance to his incredible rookie season.

First, here’s how the McPherson walk-off kick looked and sounded on the CBS broadcast, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call:

THE CINCINNATI BENGALS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL! pic.twitter.com/QvjJH4SPRi — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 30, 2022

And here’s how it sounded on the Bengals Radio Network, with Dan Hoard on play-by-play and Dave Lapham on the color commentary:

As called on Bengals radio: pic.twitter.com/4MYJ90jxrR — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 30, 2022

The “BAM! BAM! BAM!” from Lapham was a nice touch.

The Bengals win a conference championship for the third time in franchise history (the first time since 1988)- and they’re one win away from their first Super Bowl title.