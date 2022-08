With the announcement on Tuesday of the CBS lineup of NFL broadcasters for the 2022 season, we now know the full slate of announcers for the NFL’s primary broadcast partners (barring occasional NFL Network games, usually with existing network or hybrid broadcast teams).

For general reference purposes, here are the NFL broadcast teams for the 2022 season by network.

Amazon

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (TNF)

CBS

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber

Additional PBP: Beth Mowins

Additional reporters: Michael Grady, Aditi Kinkhabwala, Amanda Renner

ESPN

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (MNF)

Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge (MNF doubleheader, ESPN+ game)

Fox

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

NBC

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (SNF)

Let’s get ready for some football!