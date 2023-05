On Thursday, the NFL released its schedule for the 2023 season.

We’ve dug through all 18 weeks of the schedule, and here are the all of the league’s primetime, holiday, international, and other specialty games, organized first by week, and then by package.

Week 1

Opening Night (NBC): Detroit @ Kansas City

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Dallas @ NY Giants

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Buffalo @ NY Jets

Week 2

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): Minnesota @ Philadelphia

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Miami @ New England

Monday Night Football (ESPN): New Orleans @ Carolina

Monday Night Football (ABC): Cleveland @ Pittsburgh

Week 3

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): NY Giants @ San Francisco

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Pittsburgh @ Las Vegas

Monday Night Football (ABC): Philadelphia @ Tampa Bay

Monday Night Football (ESPN): LA Rams @ Cincinnati

Week 4

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): Detroit @ Green Bay

London Game: Atlanta @ Jacksonville (9:30 AM ET, ESPN+)

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Kansas City @ NY Jets

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Seattle @ NY Giants

Week 5

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): Chicago @ Washington

London Game: Jacksonville @ Buffalo (9:30 AM ET, NFL Network)

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Dallas @ San Francisco

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Green Bay @ Las Vegas

Week 6

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): Denver @ Kansas City

London Game: Baltimore @ Tennessee (9:30 AM ET, NFL Network)

Sunday Night Football (NBC): NY Giants @ Buffalo

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Dallas @ LA Chargers

Week 7

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): Jacksonville @ New Orleans

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Miami @ Philadelphia

Monday Night Football (ESPN): San Francisco @ Minnesota

Week 8

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): Tampa Bay @ Buffalo

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Chicago @ LA Chargers

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Las Vegas @ Detroit

Week 9

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): Tennessee @ Pittsburgh

Germany Game: Miami @ Kansas City (9:30 AM, NFL Network)

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Buffalo @ Cincinnati

Monday Night Football (ESPN): LA Chargers @ NY Jets

Week 10

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): Carolina @ Chicago

Germany Game: Indianapolis @ New England (9:30 AM ET, NFL Network)

Sunday Night Football (NBC): NY Jets @ Las Vegas

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Denver @ Buffalo

Week 11

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): Cincinnati @ Baltimore

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Minnesota @ Denver

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Philadelphia @ Kansas City

Week 12

Thanksgiving (Fox): Green Bay @ Detroit (12:30 PM)

Thanksgiving (CBS): Washington @ Dallas (4:30 PM)

Thanksgiving (NBC): San Francisco @ Seattle

Black Friday (Prime Video): Miami @ NY Jets (3 PM ET)

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Baltimore @ LA Chargers

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Chicago @ Minnesota

Week 13

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): Seattle @ Dallas

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Kansas City @ Green Bay

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Cincinnati @ Jacksonville

Week 14

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): New England @ Pittsburgh

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Philadelphia @ Dallas

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Tennessee @ Miami

Monday Night Football (ABC): Green Bay @ NY Giants

Week 15

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): LA Chargers @ Las Vegas

Saturday Games (NFL Network): TBA

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Baltimore @ Jacksonville

Monday Night Football (ESPN): Kansas Ctiy @ New England

Week 16

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): New England @ LA Rams

Saturday: Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh (1:30 PM ET, NBC)

Saturday: Buffalo @ LA Chargers (8 PM ET, Peacock)

Sunday: New England @ Denver (8:15 PM ET, NFL Network)

Christmas Day: Las Vegas @ Kansas City (1 PM ET, CBS/Nickelodeon)

Christmas Day: NY Giants @ Philadelphia (4:30 PM ET, Fox)

Monday Night Football (ABC): Baltimore @ San Francisco

Week 17

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video): NY Jets @ Cleveland

Saturday: Detroit @ Dallas (8:15 PM, ABC/ESPN)

Sunday Night Football (NBC): Green Bay @ Minnesota

Week 18

Saturday doubleheader (ESPN): TBA

Saturday doubleheader (ESPN): TBA

Sunday Night Football (NBC): TBA

And here’s the schedule by package.

NBC Sunday Night Football

Week 1: Detroit @ Kansas City (8:20 PM ET Thursday)

Week 1: Dallas @ NY Giants

Week 2: Miami @ New England

Week 3: Pittsburgh @ Las Vegas

Week 4: Kansas City @ NY Jets

Week 5: Dallas @ San Francisco

Week 6: NY Giants @ Buffalo

Week 7: Miami @ Philadelphia

Week 8: Chicago @ LA Chargers

Week 9: Buffalo @ Cincinnati

Week 10: NY Jets @ Las Vegas

Week 11: Minnesota @ Denver

Week 12: San Francisco @ Seattle (Thanksgiving)

Week 12: Baltimore @ LA Chargers

Week 13: Kansas City @ Green Bay

Week 14: Philadelphia @ Dallas

Week 15: Baltimore @ Jacksonville

Week 16: Cincinnati @ Pittsbrugh

Week 17: Green Bay @ Minnesota

Week 18: TBA

ESPN Monday Night Football

Week 1: Buffalo @ NY Jets (ABC simulcast)

Week 2: New Orleans @ Carolina (7:15 PM ET, ESPN)

Week 2: Cleveland @ Pittsburgh (8:15 PM ET, ABC)

Week 3: Philadelphia @ Tampa Bay (7:15 PM ET, ABC)

Week 3: LA Rams @ Cincinnati (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 4: Seattle @ NY Giants

Week 5: Green Bay @ Las Vegas

Week 6: Dallas @ LA Chargers

Week 7: San Francisco @ Minnesota

Week 8: Las Vegas @ Detroit

Week 9: LA Chargers @ NY Jets

Week 10: Denver @ Buffalo

Week 11: Philadelphia @ Kansas City (ABC simulcast)

Week 12: Chicago @ Minnesota

Week 13: Cincinnati @ Jacksonville

Week 14: Tennessee @ Miami (ESPN)

Week 14: Green Bay @ NY Giants (ABC)

Week 15: Kansas City @ New England

Week 16: Baltimore @ San Francisco (ABC)

Week 17: Detroit @ Dallas (ABC simulcast)

Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football

Week 2: Minnesota @ Philadelphia

Week 3: NY Giants @ San Francisco

Week 4: Detroit @ Green Bay

Week 5: Chicago @ Washington

Week 6: Denver @ Kansas City

Week 7: Jacksonville @ New Orleans

Week 8: Tampa Bay @ Buffalo

Week 9: Tennessee @ Pittsburgh

Week 10: Carolina @ Chicago

Week 11: Cincinnati @ Baltimore

Week 12: Miami @ NY Jets (3 PM ET Friday)

Week 13: Seattle @ Dallas

Week 14: New England @ Pittsburgh

Week 15: LA Chargers @ Las Vegas

Week 16: New Orleans @ LA Rams

Week 17: NY Jets @ Cleveland