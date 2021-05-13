The NFL released its full 2021 schedule on Thursday (which you can view at whichever site you prefer for NFL news), and as usual, we’re separating out all of the primetime and special (IE, games not taking place on Sunday afternoon) games that can be seen across the nation. This is also the first NFL season with 18 weeks and 17 games per team (though Week 18, so that’s going to take some getting used to.

Here’s the full schedule of those games per week, along with network assignments and start times. As we’ve said far too often over the last year, this schedule is subject to change. Additionally, both NBC and ESPN have flex capabilities for Sunday Night and Monday Night Football (starting in Week 5 for SNF, though only two games between Weeks 5 and 10 can be flexed, and Week 12 for MNF).

Week 1

NFL Kickoff: Cowboys @ Bucs (8:20 PM, NBC)

Sunday Night Football: Bears @ Rams (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Ravens @ Raiders (8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC)

Week 2

Thursday Night Football: Giants @ Washington (8:20 PM, NFL Network)

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs @ Ravens (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Lions @ Packers (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday Night Football: Panthers @ Texans (8:20 PM, NFL Network)

Sunday Night Football: Packers @ 49ers (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Eagles @ Cowboys (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 4

Thursday Night Football: Jaguars @ Bengals (8:20 PM, NFL Network)

Sunday Night Football: Bucs @ Patriots (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Raiders @ Chargers (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 5

Thursday Night Football: Rams @ Seahawks (8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

London: Jets @ Falcons (9:30 AM, NFL Network)

Sunday Night Football: Bills @ Chiefs (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Colts @ Ravens (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 6

Thursday Night Football: Bucs @ Eagles (8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

London: Dolphins @ Jaguars (9:30 AM, CBS)

Sunday Night Football: Seahawks @ Steelers (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Bills @ Titans (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 7

Thursday Night Football: Broncos @ Browns (8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday Night Football: Colts @ 49ers (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Saints @ Seahawks (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 8

Thursday Night Football: Packers @ Cardinals (8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday Night Football: Cowboys @ Vikings (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Giants @ Chiefs (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 9

Thursday Night Football: Jets @ Colts (8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday Night Football: Titans @ Rams (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Bears @ Steelers (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 10

Thursday Night Football: Ravens @ Dolphins (8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs @ Raiders (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Rams @ 49ers (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 11

Thursday Night Football: Patriots @ Falcons (8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday Night Football: Steelers @ Chargers (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Giants @ Bucs (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 12

Thanksgiving: Bears @ Lions (12:30 PM, Fox)

Thanksgiving: Raiders @ Cowboys (4:30 PM, CBS)

Thanksgiving: Bills @ Saints (8:20 PM, NBC)

Sunday Night Football: Browns @ Ravens (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Seahawks @ Washington (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 13

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys @ Saints (8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday Night Football: 49ers @ Seahawks (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Patriots @ Bills (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 14

Thursday Night Football: Steelers @ Vikings (8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday Night Football: Bears @ Packers (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Rams @ Cardinals (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday Night Football: Chiefs @ Chargers (8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday Night Football: Saints @ Bucs (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Vikings @ Bears (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 16

Thursday Night Football: 49ers @ Titans (8:20 PM, NFL Network)

Christmas Day: Browns @ Packers (4:30 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Christmas Day: Colts @ Cardinals (8:15 PM, NFL Network)

Sunday Night Football: Washington @ Cowboys (8:20 PM, NBC)

Monday Night Football: Dolphins @ Saints (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 17