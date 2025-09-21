Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 3 of the NFL season is here, and below you’ll find what games will be available in your market.

Before we get started, here’s some housekeeping for this week. Week 3 features three nationally televised games, one a piece on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday. Fox gets the doubleheader this week, meaning that you’ll receive one early Sunday afternoon game and one late Sunday afternoon game on Fox, regardless of market. CBS has a singleheader this week, meaning you’ll only get one game on CBS, with that game coming in the early-afternoon window in most markets.

Below, you’ll find which games are airing in your area, along with a list of the nationally broadcast games of the week. Feel free to use the ctrl+f function on your keyboard to search for games available in your local market!

CBS regionalization info gathered courtesy of the maps at 506sports. Fox regionalization info provided by Fox Sports.

National Games

Thursday Night Football: Thursday, Sept. 18, Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (Prime Video, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Sunday Night Football: Sunday, Sept. 21, Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants (NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday Night Football: Monday, Sept. 22, Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens (ESPN/ABC, 8:15 p.m. ET)

CBS Singleheader

Cincinnati Bengals @ Minnesota Vikings Bismark, Cedar Rapids, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia (MO), Columbus, Dallas, Dayton, Detroit, Duluth, El Paso, Fargo, Flint, Fort Smith, Grand Rapids, Kansas City, Lexington, Little Rock, Louisville, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Omaha, Oklahoma City, Peoria, Phoenix, Quad Cities, Sioux Falls, Springfield (MO), St. Louis, Topeka, Toledo, Tucson, Tulsa, Wichita

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots Albany, Augusta, Baltimore, Birmingham, Boston, Buffalo, Burlington, Charleston (SC), Charleston (WV), Columbia (SC), Columbus (GA), Fort Myers, Greensboro, Greenville (NC), Greenville (SC), Hartford, Harrisburg, Macon, Miami, Montgomery, Myrtle Beach, New York City, Norfolk, Pittsburgh, Portland (ME), Raleigh, Richmond, Roanoke, Rochester, Sacramento, San Francisco, Scranton, Syracuse, West Palm Beach

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Corpus Christi, Houston, Jacksonville, Lubbock, Odessa, Orlando, Panama City, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Savannah, Tallahassee, Waco, Wichita Falls

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans Cape Girardeau, Evansville, Fort Worth, Huntsville, Indianapolis, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville, South Bend, Springfield (IL)

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (LATE) Albuquerque, Bakersfield, Billings, Boise, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Denver, Eugene, Fresno, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Reno, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Washington, D.C.

New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks (LATE) Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Charlotte, Jackson, Mobile, New Orleans, Portland, Seattle, Shreveport, Spokane, Tacoma, Tampa Bay, Tupelo



Fox Early Window

Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles (42% of markets) Albuquerque, Austin, Birmingham, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Memphis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Providence, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, Seattle, St. Louis

Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns (22%) Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh

New York Jets @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15%) Buffalo, Fort Myers, Hartford, Jacksonville, Miami, New York, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach

Las Vegas Raiders @ Washington Commanders (11%) Baltimore, Fresno, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Norfolk, Richmond, Sacramento, San Francisco, Washington D.C.

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (10%) Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Mobile, Raleigh



Fox Late Window