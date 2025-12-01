Credit: © Ken Blaze-Imagn Images/ @camijustice on X

Lane Kiffin confronted a reporter this past Friday for calling him a hoe. On Sunday, Shelby Harris called Jauan Jennings a hoe.

It’s been a weird couple of days.

Kiffin’s incident happened right outside the tunnel after the Egg Bowl when he tracked down On3 reporter Ben Garrett, who had used the “can’t turn a hoe into a housewife” line on his podcast to joke about Kiffin’s job-hopping reputation. Kiffin got in Garrett’s face and said, “You want to walk in here and call me a hoe? We’ll see how that goes.”

The two have since mended fences.

We talked on the phone an hour ago. It’s all good — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) November 29, 2025

Harris and Jennings won’t be doing that anytime soon. After the 49ers beat Cleveland 26-8 on Sunday, the Browns’ defensive tackle unloaded on the Tennessee product as he met with the media in the locker room, and he made sure reporters present knew exactly how he felt.

“He’s a hoe, and I want that known,” Harris said. “I see why he got punched in the nuts because he says some things that you should never say to another man, ever. But I don’t respect [him] because you say that and run behind your o-line. That’s some real soft sh*t, and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts. I’m surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet.”

Browns DT Shelby Harris on 49ers WR Jauan Jennings: “He’s a hoe, and I want that known… I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts. I’m surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet.” 🏈🔥🎙️ #NFL (via @camijustice) pic.twitter.com/27xD3taEEa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2025

What set Harris off was what Jennings was saying while Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins was down with an injury and being carted off the field. Myles Garrett said Jennings said things that were “demeaning and disparaging toward some of our players.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett elaborated on what happened with Jauan Jennings after Maliek Collins went down with an injury. “He had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging toward some of our players … some guys roll like that, I don’t feel like that belongs in the game.” pic.twitter.com/kbvPzq8ivX — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) November 30, 2025

Harris added that Jennings brought up “people’s wives and families.”

Whatever Jennings said, it crossed a line.

This is the second straight week Jennings has been involved in something. Last Monday night against the Panthers, safety Tre’von Moehrig punched Jennings in the groin, leading to a postgame melee between the two teams. A week later, he’s doing the same thing, and Harris clearly had had enough of it.

What we haven’t had enough of, apparently, is grown men calling other grown men hoes.