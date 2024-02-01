Jan 30, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers and Kansas Chiefs helmets outside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After zero health and beauty brands aired national Super Bowl ads a year ago, three will air ads this year.

With the league’s female viewership spiking this season thanks in large part to Taylor Swift, NYX, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Dove will all air ads during Super Bowl LVIII. Each brand will target women or significantly feature women in their ads.

While e.l.f. didn’t air a full national ad last year, it did air an ad in nine of the top ten markets last season. Its ad this season was directed by Zach Woods (of The Office and Silicon Valley) fame and features Meghan Trainor, several Suits cast members, and Fox’s Emmanuel Acho, among others.

NYX’s ad comes as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary. The ad vows to “tackle the traditionally male-dominated industry by celebrating the power of women.”

As reported in December, Dove returns to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015 (when it advertised its Men+Care brand). This year’s ad will be “promoting body confidence in girls to keep them playing the sports they love.”

These ads will air in addition to the usual supply of beer, betting, automotive, and food and beverage ads.

CBS was “virtually sold out” of Super Bowl LVIII ads in November and was reportedly seeking between $6.5 million and $7 million per ad. Ads that would exclusively air on the Nickelodeon simulcast reportedly sold out this week.

[Front Office Sports]