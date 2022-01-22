A couple of weeks back we heard about Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, a “unique look at the life of the four-time Super Bowl Champion and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback” that combines archival NFL footage, interludes from stage shows Bradshaw did this summer in Branson, MO, and new interview footage with him as well.

Friday, the trailer dropped, giving us a better sense of what all of that will look like assembled together.

While the Branson clips give the whole thing the concern that it might be a Terry Bradshaw vanity project, it’s directed by award-winning documentarian Keith Cossrow of NFL Films, so there’s hopefully a lot more to it than that.

Here’s the official synopsis from HBO:

In August of 2021, Bradshaw took the stage at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson, Missouri for a series of live performances that offered a mix of singing, music, colorful stories, and honest and emotional reflections on his life. Presented in Bradshaw’s own words, TERRY BRADSHAW: GOING DEEP is a first-person account of one of the most popular and versatile sports personalities of modern times.

While Bradshaw is best known for his days with the Steelers and as a studio analyst for Fox, his creative side is what appears to be getting more of a look here. While comedy and storytelling seem obvious for Bradshaw, who has dabbled in acting, his musical efforts might be the most surprising for football fans. It’s worth noting that he recorded five country/western and gospel music albums between 1976-96, so it’s not as though this was a later-in-life endeavor.