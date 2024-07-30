Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, HBO unveiled the first trailer for this year’s edition of Hard Knocks, which will spotlight the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Here’s the trailer.

This teaser for the upcoming Hard Knocks season pretty clearly leans heavily into the Bears’ history, with archival clips from the team’s past making up a bulk of the trailer. Williams, the Bears’ quarterback of the present and future, is also prominently featured, as you’d expect.

The Bears were announced as the featured team on Hard Knocks back at the end of May. HBO also premiered a Hard Knocks spinoff focusing on the New York Giants offseason earlier this month.

Hard Knocks: In-Season also returns later this year. For the first time, a full division will be featured, with the four AFC North teams (Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh) under the spotlight. A premiere date has yet to be announced, but previous editions (including last year’s Miami Dolphins season) debuted in November.

Earlier this offseason, NFL Media made significant changes to the selection process for Hard Knocks in the aftermath of few teams wanting to participate. Playoff teams from the previous two seasons are no longer exempt from appearing on the program and the “previous participation” window has been cut to eight years from ten.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears premieres Tuesday, August 6 on HBO and streaming on Max.