Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst talks to the media, as the sound of ping-pong being played can be heard audibly in the background. Credit: Carla Metts Gebhart on Twitter
The competition doesn’t stop off the field for NFL players. Sometimes it’s even in the form of a ping-pong game.

For the Carolina Panthers, it’s no different. You can hear the ball going back and forth on the table as veteran tight end Hayden Hurst answers questions from the media.

“Starting to be more vocal,” Hurst said. “Like I said, I don’t care who we’re playing, I don’t care what our record is, I just want to see guys compete …”

*as the pingpong continues*

Some of the guys use pong as a means of a routine, with cornerback Jaycee Horn saying the moment he would get off the practice field, he and Brian Burns would continue their feud in the form of bouncing balls and paddles.

Back in the spring of 2019, Saquon Barkley purchased a ping-pong table for the New York Giants locker room. It remained in the middle of the area where the team hosts tournaments to continue the competitive edge.

You could look over at the two-time Pro Bowl running back who would be drenched in sweat as he played in Rafael Nadal-like form. He wasn’t the best player by any means, but certainly improved over time according to then-receiver David Sills.

But Barkley has always been a competitor.

“That’s how I’ve always been,” Barkley told NJ.com in January. “It started as a kid. I used to race my dad in who could eat spaghetti the fastest. My parents always said I was a very competitive kid from the get-go. I can’t explain it. I just like to win.”

Pingpong remains supreme within the Dolphins organization, too. They even designed a custom table.

Hey, whatever gets the job done.

But if you’re the 0-5 Panthers, perhaps the noise of a ping-pong game in the background of an interview isn’t the best look.

