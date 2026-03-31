Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images; HBO (Hard Knocks); Netflix (Quarterback)

During the NFL Annual Meeting on Monday, the league announced organizations that will appear in the next two years of HBO’s training camp docuseries Hard Knocks. Additionally, the Netflix docuseries Quarterback will return.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport delivered the news on X, announcing that the 2026 Hard Knocks training camp team will be the Seattle Seahawks, and the 2027 Hard Knocks training camp team will be the New England Patriots.

Season 3 of Quarterback will return to Netflix in July, according to Rapoport.

Announced tonight in a general session at the NFL Annual Meeting, per sources: — Season 3 of “Quarterback” on Netflix returns in July — 2026 Hard Knocks (Training Camp) on HBO: #Seahawks — 2027 Hard Knocks (Training Camp) on HBO: #Patriots pic.twitter.com/WaOMCZFBpF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2026

So, HBO landed the Super Bowl LX representatives to participate in the next two editions of Hard Knocks, beginning with the defending champion Seahawks in 2026.

Hard Knocks frequently showcases rebuilding or up-and-coming NFL teams, so it’s interesting that the series will give viewers an inside look at franchises that have just experienced glory. Last March, it was revealed that the NFL “liberalized” rules about who can be on the show.

Seattle, featuring head coach Mike Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold, and an excellent defense, is viewed as one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI as well.

Netflix has been viewed as likely to bring back Quarterback for a Season 3, but this makes things official. The series is co-produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, Patrick Mahomes’ 2PM Productions, and NFL Films.

Season 1 of Quarterback debuted on July 12, 2023, and followed Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season. Season 2 premiered on July 8, 2025, was filmed during the 2024 season, and followed Cousins, Jared Goff, and Joe Burrow. It will be interesting to see which quarterbacks are featured in Season 3.