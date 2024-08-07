Screengrab via HBO.

The pressure on Caleb Williams this season and throughout his career with the Chicago Bears is going to be insane. The Bears have been searching for a franchise quarterback since World War II and Williams is perhaps the latest and greatest hope.

Williams was drafted first overall by the Bears after trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the former Ohio State quarterback had shown flashes of being the answer, the opportunity to draft a generational talent like Williams couldn’t be turned down. And with the weapons Chicago has assembled like D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Keenan Allen, Williams is walking into a ready made situation to win.

So it’s perfect timing for the Bears to finally be on HBO’s Hard Knocks, following the story of the top pick hoping to finally turn one of the NFL’s proudest franchises into a Super Bowl winner once again for the first time in 40 years. And Hard Knocks didn’t back away from the pressure and the hype, they went all the way in for Tuesday night’s first episode.

Just what level of all in are we talking about? Hard Knocks got legendary Chicago Bulls PA announcer Ray Clay to give Williams the Michael Jordan intro, complete with the Sirius soundtrack from Alan Parsons.

Listening to that introduction while watching Caleb Williams put on his practice uniform doesn’t quite give the same level of goosebumps as it does for Michael Jordan taking the floor for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. But the fact that Hard Knocks leaned into Chicago sports history and got Ray Clay to do his patented introduction is a pretty cool twist.

It also sets the bar for what the media, fans, and pretty much everyone else wants Williams to be. The bar is Michael Jordan. God speed, Caleb.

