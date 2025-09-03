Credit: Fox

Beginning this season, the NFL is easing some the restrictions placed on Fox’s No. 1 NFL analyst.

Last year, Tom Brady was announcing games with one hand tied behind his back. The future Hall of Fame quarterback wasn’t allowed into weekly production meetings with players and coaches on account of his partial ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s changing this season.

Last week, it was revealed that the NFL had lifted the restrictions on Brady, and he’ll now be able to attend weekly production meetings remotely. The seven-time Super Bowl winner will now be afforded the opportunity to ask players and coaches about the week’s gameplan just like every other analyst.

Of course, that has again raised questions over conflicts of interest. But the NFL believes it can strike a balance with Brady, and better serve the tens of millions of fans that watch Fox’s top NFL game every week in the process. Speaking about the upcoming season on a media call Tuesday, NFL EVP of Media Distribution Hans Schroeder explained the league’s rationale for loosening up on Brady.

“I think we are going to be responsible and very focused on making sure we have the right rules and guidelines in place, but also allow people that are covering our game and bringing our game to 20 or 25 million people on a weekly basis, are able to do that in the best way and sort of how do we thread that needle?” Schroeder said, per Dade Hayes in Deadline.

“[Last season] we put certain rules and parameters in place. And as we got through the season, and then we ultimately had an opportunity with the test case for the Super Bowl to learn and have Tom participate in some of those production meetings, but do so in an appropriate way, we got to an opportunity to look at what’s the right model for 2025, learning [from] everything that we did last year,” Schroeder continued. “So we feel really good about the rules and guidelines and that we have in place for this year. And I think we’ll continue to stay focused about how we look at those and of all of them where it makes sense going forward.”

Realistically, Brady having some Zoom calls with players and coaches won’t give his Raiders a competitive advantage. Active players and coaches are smart enough not to divulge the type of sensitive information that could indirectly give Las Vegas an edge.

The benefits here certainly seem to outweigh any potential risk. Brady should enter this year’s broadcasts more informed, and therefore deliver a better product to the viewer.