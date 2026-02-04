Credit: Ryan Glasspiegel

As soon as the news broke that Bill Belichick wasn’t going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, NFL fans desperately wanted to know who didn’t vote for the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

While many HOF committee voters quickly stepped forward to say they voted for Belichick, some, like the Kansas City Star’s Vahe Gregorian and Indianapolis reporter Mike Chappell, came clean about why they didn’t.

While former Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills GM Bill Polian was eventually cleared, there was some speculation that former Colts head coach Tony Dungy might have withheld his vote for Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who also failed to qualify for the Hall on his first try.

Dungy had to face the music on Tuesday, sitting down with reporters before he appears at part of NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LX coverage. Right away, he was asked point-blank by Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel how he voted, and the Super Bowl champion deflected on all counts.

Asked Tony Dungy about Kraft/Belichick Hall of Fame @FOS pic.twitter.com/rahoQlDJPA — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 3, 2026

“First of all, we don’t know that they didn’t get inducted in the Hall of Fame,” said Dungy. “I’m a voter. I have not heard who’s in or who’s out, so I’m not going to make a comment on it and speculate. We’ll find out, I think, on Thursday who’s in and who’s out.”

Glasspiegel asked again if Dungy, specifically, had voted for either of them, but the former NFL coach deflected even more pointedly.

“I said I’m not going to make a comment on it until we find out who’s in and who’s out,” he said.

Refusing to answer the question is not an admission, and Dungy has the right to wait until the official results are announced before commenting. But given the shockwave of the reported decision and the questions it raises about how voters consider candidates, it is newsworthy. That’s especially true for Dungy, who coached the Patriots’ biggest AFC rival in the midst of their dynasty run and may or may not have feelings from that time that could influence his voting.