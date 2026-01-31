Bill Belichick during a 2022 game. (Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports.)

We have known for a while now that Bill Belichick fell short of the needed votes to gain entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot entry.

In the days that followed, there has been a ton of questions regarding how and why this could happen and just who amongst the group of 50 voters could have possibly not voted for him. So far, just two voters have shared publicly their reasons for passing on Belichick’s enshrinement. But the exact voting details have thus far remained a mystery.

Until now.

As unearthed by Mike Florio, the exact results of the Belichick vote was shared by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in his column about the situation.

Dulac walked his readers through the vote for senior candidates and contributors. In those paragraphs, he says that Belichick received 39 of the 50 votes from the committee, falling just shy of the 40 votes needed. He also says the fact that another member of the group of five receiving more votes than a six-time Super Bowl winning coach is “embarrassing.”

This vote is independent of the one in which modern-era players are selected for induction. To be elected, a candidate has to receive at least 80% of the votes, or, in this instance, 40 of the 50. Belichick, according to a published report, did not. He received 39. But if Belichick didn’t receive at least 40 votes, who did? According to the by-laws, at least one candidate has to be selected. If none of the five candidates received at least 80% of the votes, the one who received the most votes will be elected. So, if Belichick was informed by someone with knowledge of the vote he wasn’t elected, then that would mean some other candidate received more votes than the coach who won six Super Bowls.