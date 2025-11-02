Syndication: The Enquirer

Legendary sports broadcaster Bob Trumpy has passed away at the age of 80.

Trumpy, a two-time Pro Bowl tight end with the Cincinnati Bengals during his playing career, went on to have a Hall-of-Fame sports broadcasting career in his second act. The Bengals announced his passing on Sunday morning.

Most prominently, Trumpy called four Super Bowls during his time at NBC Sports, two on radio and two on television. His first Super Bowl broadcasts came alongside famed sportscaster Don Criqui. The duo called Super Bowls XX and XXI for NBC Radio in 1985 and 1986. Trumpy would later become NBC’s lead television analyst for the NFL in 1992, replacing Bill Walsh. He’d team with legendary play-by-play voice Dick Enberg, and the duo would call Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII in 1993 and 1994.

Between radio and television, Trumpy spent nearly 20 years calling NFL games for NBC, spanning from 1978 to when the network lost the AFC package to CBS following the 1997 season. While at NBC, Trumpy also contributed coverage to three Ryder Cups and three Olympics. Following his long tenure at the network, Trumpy would go on to call Sunday Night Football for Westwood One radio between 2000 and 2007.

In 2014, Trumpy received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his lifetime achievements in NFL broadcasting.

Throughout his career, Trumpy worked with play-by-play mainstays including the aforementioned Criqui and Engberg, Tom Hammond, Charlie Jones, and Joel Meyers.

In addition to calling games, Trumpy hosted a weeknight sports talk radio show in Cincinnati for nearly 10 years.