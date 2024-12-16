Photo credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers might be fooling some into believing he deserves a chance at running it back with the New York Jets next season, but he’s not fooling Gregg Giannotti.

Rodgers tantalized Jets fans Sunday afternoon, throwing three touchdowns and rekindling his rapport with Davante Adams enroute to a 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was the type of performance that reminded fans why they entered the season with such high expectations for the Rodgers-led Jets. Unfortunately, the Jets are 4-10 on the season, with Rodgers leading them to an 0-7 record in games decided by six point or less.

A few weeks ago, it seemed like a forgone conclusion that the Jets were ready to part ways with Rodgers at the end of the season. But after back-to-back weeks of improved quarterback play, thoughts about bringing Rodgers back are gaining steam. Giannotti, however, slammed the idea on his Monday morning radio show with co-host Boomer Esiason.

.@GioWFAN sounds off on Jets fans who want to see Aaron Rodgers back under center next season: pic.twitter.com/SLyZgnjsX9 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) December 16, 2024



“The Jets fan who was hanging on to any sort of hope and then saw this yesterday and was like, ‘This is why you want to think about running it back next year.’ OK,” Giannotti said with a dismissive tone. “And the other argument that people make is, ‘Well now Aaron Rodgers is fully healthy.’ So he’s fully healthy when they’re 4-10 and the majority of the time he’s been here, he’s been hurt. And he’s 41 years old, but let’s bring him back and hope that he’s healthy next year! Idiots!”

“Just to think, ‘Oh, this is what Aaron Rodgers looks like when he’s healthy.’ Well guess what, he can’t stay healthy,” Giannotti ranted. “And to assume that he’s gonna stay healthy next year is stupid. And even if he is healthy, you’re not competing with the best teams in the AFC.”

Esiason, however, sounds like he’s starting to drink the Aaron Rodgers Kool-Aid a little bit more than his radio partner, noting the Jets quarterback is “throwing the best he’s thrown since he’s gotten here…these passes, some of these throws that he’s making, they’re as good as anybody in the NFL. If not the best in the NFL.”

Giannotti reminded Esiason that the issue is Rodgers staying healthy, which he hasn’t been able to do. And Rodgers is going to be 42 next year. Chances are he’s not going to magically become more durable.

As a Jets fan myself, I want Rodgers back. But it’s not because I expect him to be healthy or expect him to make the Jets contenders next season. It’s because I have this fear of watching him go to another team and being able to put all together for one last playoff run. Let Rodgers play one more season with the Jets with lower expectations, let them be average, let him retire and let’s move on.

I fully understand this isn’t how the Jets will operate and respect the fact that this isn’t how you should run an NFL franchise. But as a fan, I won’t be able to stomach seeing Rodgers turn a different franchise into a contender next season, as unlikely as it may be.

[WFAN]