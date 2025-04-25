Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

Where the New York Giants see a franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart, WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti sees a pudgy Utah clapper.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are probably feeling pretty good about themselves after night one of the 2025 NFL Draft. They selected a unanimous All-American edge rusher in Abdul Carter with the third pick, and still managed to get back into the first round for a quarterback.

While Giants fans are optimistic about Dart sharing an Ole Miss pedigree with Eli Manning, Giannotti spent much of his Friday morning WFAN radio show with co-host Boomer Esiason trying to temper the enthusiasm. And when one Giants fan called Giannotti out by questioning whether he even watched Ole Miss football last season, it set the radio host off even more.

Its April and the Giants have already BROKEN @GioWFAN 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ltXyRc0tqj — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) April 25, 2025



“HOLD ON A SECOND!” Giannotti yelled. “How many Ole Miss games did Jon Gruden watch of Jaxson Dart? And I’ll tell you right now, he thinks he stinks!”

Transcribing the brief screaming and grunting match that ensued with the caller won’t do it any justice. But Giannotti quickly regained enough composure to be comprehended.

“You’re a Giants fan so you’re gonna SUCK OFF every one of their picks! ‘He’s from Ole Miss like Eli!’ You’re probably one of those sickos who sat there and defended Daniel Jones for SIX FREAKIN YEARS! GET OVER IT! HE’S A PUDGY UTAH CLAPPER!”

Before everyone gets on Giannotti for calling a professional athlete pudgy, he pulled that description from Phil Simms’ page of pre-draft notes on Dart.

While optimistic fans have compared the 6-foot-2 Dart with Josh Allen, Giannotti compared the Giants’ new quarterback to Zach Wilson and Matt Corral. Giannotti also rebuked the notion that he only hated the pick because he’s a Minnesota Vikings fan, noting that he ripped the J.J. McCarthy selection last year.

After attempting to recruit Aaron Rodgers in free agency before signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, the Giants seem like an organization without a defined direction now that they’ve added Dart. Still, the 21-year-old can save many jobs and answer many questions if he turns out to be a franchise quarterback. But even if Dart turns out to be a bust, Giants fans will always be able to thank him for sparking this rant by Giannotti.