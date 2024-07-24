Photo credit: WFAN, via CBS Sports Network

With WFAN’s morning show returning to New York Jets training camp later this summer, Gregg Giannotti is hoping to avoid another painfully awkward interview with Aaron Rodgers.

While Pat McAfee usually relishes the opportunity to speak with Rodgers every Tuesday, one interview with the Jets quarterback was plenty for Giannotti. And when WFAN’s morning show goes back to Jets camp this year, Giannotti would rather pass the interview off to producer Al Dukes than take another crack at it himself.

“I’d rather you interview Aaron Rodgers than us after what happened last year,” Giannotti said Wednesday morning with Stugotz filling in for Boomer Esiason. “And I’m dead serious about that. I don’t need another crack at that. I’m fine. Honestly, you can have that, I don’t need to interview him again.”

As a more seasoned Rodgers interviewer, Stugotz said the key to interviewing the polarizing quarterback is by not sticking to sports. While Giannotti agreed, he also noted the strategy didn’t work last year.

Stugotz tries to offer Gio some advice on interviewing Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/6aA9NB8UiI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 24, 2024



“The last time we tried to play, we got rejected. We got Dikembe Mutombo’d back in our face,” Giannotti said. “I led with, ‘Does he buy his own furniture?’ And he was not happy. And then Boomer went to a dishwashing story, he was even angrier.”

WFAN’s morning show has a wide range, Esiason has an MVP award and it seems like they should be a good match for Rodgers. But whether it was Rodgers being late to the interview because of traffic, or that he falsely believed Esiason reported the quarterback might boycott Super Bowl LVI because of the NFL’s COVID protocols, the trio just didn’t mesh.

“The most awkward, horrible 18 minutes of the Boomer and Gio show,” Giannotti dubbed it. “I don’t think he ever looked at us. Not one time…It was a combination of everything. It was him being upset, us freaking out when he wasn’t playing along. The whole thing was just turds in a blender.”

And when you’ve seen turds get tossed into a blender once, there’s no reason to see it again. Unfortunately for Giannotti, WFAN can’t send their most popular radio show to Jets camp and have them turn down the opportunity to interview Rodgers. If Rodgers is willing to partake, then get the blender ready.

