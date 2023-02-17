Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona featured the biggest moment in the short broadcasting career of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. He along with Kevin Burkhardt received the honor of calling the highly anticipated matchup, and overall received some positive reviews for their performance. Olsen took some time on Thursday to look back on how the experience of calling the Super Bowl was for him.

In an interview with Queen City News, Olsen detailed that while it was an “incredible experience”, he is upset that the moment has passed in an instant.

“The Super Bowl was just an incredible experience; I mean, I think when I got home Monday afternoon, I was sitting on the couch, and you almost feel like you are almost in a dark place,” said Olsen. “It was like, ‘it’s over.’ All of that build-up and all of that lead-up was very similar to when I was a player, and then it is over.”

'NOT GONNA ROLL OVER & DIE' ?️ | Arguably, the greatest football player of all time is joining the FOX booth next year, and he's coming for Greg Olsen's job. Full Interview: https://t.co/oR2H5YbtFK @TaylorYoungNews pic.twitter.com/SSIygqJYBy — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) February 15, 2023

There is certainly speculation regarding Olsen’s role as the No.1 broadcasting team along with Burkhardt due to Tom Brady’s comments earlier this month after his NFL retirement. Brady revealed that he plans on taking a year off before making the transition to the broadcast booth in 2024.

Greg Olsen knows that Brady is a far bigger name, but said that he plans to be in the top booth as long as they allow him to be.

“Until they kick me out, I’m gonna sit there and do it,” said Olsen. “Maybe he [Brady] does come and take my job one day; I can live with that; I get it. I understand the rules that we all sign up for.”

[Queen City News]