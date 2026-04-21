Credit: Yahoo Sports Daily

Conflict of interest used to be the kind of thing that raised red flags. These days, it almost seems welcomed, especially in NFL announcing circles.

Fox announcer Tom Brady is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and is said to be very involved in their personnel decisions. ESPN announcer Troy Aikman has become an ongoing consultant for the Miami Dolphins and admitted he has a vested interest in seeing them succeed.

It seems that not long ago, you people would have scoffed at those kinds of dual roles. But either because of the political era we live in or because of the corporatization of media leadership, or both, few people seem to bat an eye at the potential for insider information and biased coverage.

Count Fox NFL announcer Greg Olsen among those who don’t have an issue with it, as there’s nothing in the rule book (apparently) that says you can’t do it.

“Until someone says it’s against the rules, I have no problem with it.” @gregolsen88 on whether broadcasters like Tom Brady and Troy Aikman should be allowed to work with teams. (via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/J2CVvlbHdc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 21, 2026

“That’s not my world to dive into,” Olsen told Yahoo Sports Daily. “I think teams and organizations and players and front offices and, in our case, broadcasters, are gonna do what they do.

“I think there’s a lot of really talented guys out there, Tom and Troy being at the top of the list, that have a really natural understanding of the world of football. They have a really good background of experiences. They have great access to information throughout the league that makes them very highly sought-after. So I understand it from the team’s perspective.

“I understand it from the individual’s perspective. It’s fun to be involved. It’s fun to be in the room where the decisions are being made, and you feel like you can really bring value and bring expertise into running some of these organizations. And whether that’s helping hiring coaches or whether that’s helping developing quarterbacks or that’s helping on draft night. Whatever that is. So, I understand the appeal, I understand the allure of both sides… And I also understand the allure of the team. These are highly accomplished players; they’re highly accomplished individuals in the world of football that bring a lot of value and a lot of knowledge.

“Until someone says that it’s against the rules, I have no problem with it.”

Kinda sounds like Olsen wouldn’t mind getting one of these offers from an NFL team, too.

Olsen’s points are all valid. It’s just that, either explicitly or implicitly, it used to be that if you were a highly sought-after individual, you had to make a choice between working directly with a team or being a presumably unbiased broadcaster. Something changed, however. That something might simply be someone too famous to tell no (Brady) and someone too valuable to tell no (Aikman) doing what they want to do, and everyone rolling with it.

And perhaps that’ll be that, and it will be fine. But we will absolutely be keeping an eye out for the first time Brady calls a Raiders game and the first time Aikman calls a Dolphins game, as we can’t wait to see if they can be impartial or if their dual roles will allow them to call it as they see it.