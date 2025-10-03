Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Once Greg Olsen decided to insult Guinness while in Dublin, he should have known his trip home was doomed.

Olsen and Joe Davis were in Dublin to call the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday for Fox.

“I actually tried my first ever Guinness,” Olsen said during the broadcast. “I wouldn’t say I loved it. I drank it. I’m not sure if I’m dying for another one.” And that would seemingly be the point where Olsen should have known he wouldn’t be traveling home with the luck of the Irish.

Earlier this week, Olsen wished his wife a happy birthday with an Instagram post, adding, “We got to spend the day stranded in London due to a travel nightmare. Every girls dream!” On her Calm Down podcast with Charissa Thompson, Erin Andrews said she saw Olsen’s post and checked in with her colleague for more details.

“You won’t believe it,” the text from Olsen to Andrews read. “Long story short, delayed out of Dublin. Missed connection in London. No flights, had to book new trip to JFK on different airline. Took three hours, three different terminals to find our luggage. Then too late for that flight, rebooked on a later flight for JFK. Sitting on plane in morning in London and haven’t left yet. We took three trains, three buses, and walked four miles around Heathrow. Surreal experience. Everything possible went wrong for five hours.”

A new show idea could be sending camera crews to document announcers enduring crazy travel nightmares and schedules because seeing Greg Olsen and his family in a real-life version of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles has potential. Maybe Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo can host it. Because no one loves to breakdown travel plans more than Russo, who endured his own trials and tribulations at Heathrow when he had the police called on him earlier this year.

This story also explains why Olsen missed what is supposed to be a weekly appearance on Wake Up Barstool on Monday. After getting chastised by Jon Gruden for oversleeping two weeks ago, Olsen’s latest absence was excused.

Olsen will be calling the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets this Sunday from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. With Joe Davis having MLB Playoff responsibilities for Fox, Olsen will be alongside Jason Benetti in the booth. And hopefully, the travel home from New York will be better than trying to get back from Dublin.