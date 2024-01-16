Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy before a NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When the Dallas Cowboys suffered yet another early playoff exit in their 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, there was plenty of blame to go around.

Owner Jerry Jones, head coach Mike McCarthy, and quarterback Dak Prescott all found themselves under fire during and after the game.

McCarthy, in particular, inspired a handful of interesting takes.

During the game, Fox’s Greg Olsen said that if Dallas fired McCarthy, other teams would be “jumping over themselves” to hire the 60-year-old head coach.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg voiced his disagreement on X, saying, “I really enjoy Greg Olsen on TV, but I couldn’t disagree with him more on Mike McCarthy. I do not anticipate teams’ jumping over themselves’ to hire him if he gets fired.”

After the game, Olsen took to X to respond to Greenberg and expand on his thoughts, saying, “Hey @ESPNGreeny!

Couple thoughts. Can you be sure you can replace a coach that has won 36 games in 3 years, 8-0 at home, and led NFL in scoring as play caller definitely improve from that? I’m fully aware of what comes with Dallas. They are a unique situation. It’s SB or bust.

“I do believe Carolina, Atlanta, etc, would jump over themselves to win 12 games 3 years in a row. Maybe I’m wrong. We’ll find out!!”

Greenberg responded, saying, “Hey man – I agree, you definitely can’t be sure you don’t do worse. But the flip side is, maybe with a change, you do better when it matters most. Fascinated to see what they do. Either way, keep killing it, and give our best to Little Baby KK.”

With social media constantly seeming to bring out the worst in people, it’s always nice to see two sides come to a compromise, even if it’s a civil disagreement.

