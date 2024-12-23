Credit: NFL on Fox

Greg Olsen and Joe Davis had the Fox call of perhaps the most consequential Sunday game of NFL Week 16, as the Washington Commanders upset the Philadelphia Eagles at home and stayed alive in the NFC East.

Beyond the result of the game, the NFC postseason picture was scrambled as Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts left the game early with a concussion.

That didn’t stop Olsen and Joe Davis from knocking Philadelphia’s offense throughout the second half, even with backup Kenny Pickett at the helm and Hurts’ running ability out of the picture.

Predictably, Eagles fans were livid that a prominent broadcaster like Olsen would ignore their misfortune and question the team’s offensive output in the loss.

“The one thing we talked about for Philly coming in was can they find a way to start faster,” Olsen said coming out of halftime. “They get the fast start, and then it seemed like they were about to break it away, and the Pickett interception … and now all of a sudden this thing [is close].”

Fox’s Greg Olsen questioned at halftime of Sunday’s broadcast why Philly couldn’t keep up its fast start in a loss at Washington There was at least one answer: Jalen Hurts was knocked out of the game in the 1st quarter Safe to say Eagles fans weren’t pleased with Olsen… pic.twitter.com/snMVBX6n3L — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 23, 2024

As a result of the offensive breakdown, Olsen said the Commanders had to feel like they’re “in a good spot.”

Well, yeah.

Philadelphia scored quickly on both its first two drives with Hurts in the game. In the first possession after his concussion, Pickett threw an interception. It took a 68-yard run by Saquon Barkley the next drive (in which Pickett did not throw a single pass) to score Philadelphia’s third touchdown.

From that point on, the Eagles punted four times and did not score another touchdown while Washington mounted a comeback.

To his credit, Olsen was on top of the schematic shifts that Hurts’ departure created for Philadelphia.

“It changes everything for Kellen Moore the offensive coordinator, how he calls second and third down,” Olsen said coming out of halftime.

That wasn’t nearly enough for Philly fans.

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy posted a postgame clip from his Shred Line podcast of a caller out of Philadelphia, who exemplified the rage coming from the Eagles fanbase toward Olsen.

“I’m an Eagles fan and I’m pissed the f*** off,” the caller said. “I’m not mad at my Birds … I’m mad at Greg Olsen for being an absolute dingbat.”

Into Sunday evening, Olsen argued with Eagles fans on X.

Olsen defended the Fox broadcast for highlighting the limitations of Philadelphia’s offense minus Hurts and doubled down on his criticisms of the team overall for not being able to win a game in which it scored 33 points.

“When you lose your starting QB and the top defense gives up 36 points, the opposing team should get some credit,” Olsen wrote. “Philly fans don’t like that. I get it and all good.”

I’m not debating the offense was bad after Hurts left. We covered it in detail. Maybe you guys weren’t listening or didn’t understand. We showed coverage change. Blitz plan change. Lack of 4th down QB sneak. But when you lose your starting QB and the top defense gives up 36… — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 23, 2024

As one of the top analysts in the league, Olsen rarely misses.

On the whole, the broadcast clearly did highlight how Hurts’ absence changed the game and limited the Eagles.

But if so many fans on one side of a game are angry at an announcer for the same reason, they probably have some valid criticism. When a team scores 14 of its 33 points in its first two drives with a star quarterback who leaves the game with an injury, the narrative of the game is pretty obvious.

Olsen may have glossed over that a little too much in order to gin up intrigue around the game and weave a narrative of Philadelphia falling apart.