Greg Olsen has earned his spot as one of the most beloved NFL analysts — and it’s not hard to see why.

His ability to embrace analytics while educating viewers without talking down to them has always struck a chord with audiences and those in sports media. And at a time when Tom Brady’s broadcasting prowess has been met with skepticism—some, like Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod, question whether he’s the right fit in the booth—Olsen stands as a refreshing contrast.

That contrast was on full display during Thanksgiving weekend.

In Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals-Minnesota Vikings game, Olsen implored Jonathan Gannon to toy with the idea of going for it. Instead, on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Arizona’s head coach trotted out his kicker Chad Ryland to give the Cardinals a 6-point lead.

What didn’t seem to cross Gannon’s mind, despite having over three minutes left and a chance to secure the win, was the strategic opportunity to put the Vikings away for good.

And there was Olsen, breaking it down in real-time, explaining why you don’t want to go from a 3-point lead to a 6-point lead late in the game with a field goal.

“I would consider going [for it],” Olsen said. “I don’t love the idea — OK, so here’s how it works. You ready? We got a couple of seconds here. And this is for all the analytics, and everybody, just bear with me. Being up six, actually, now, because Minnesota has to say, ‘OK, it’s touchdown or bust,’ they’re going for fourth downs; they’re putting the pedal to the metal to go down to beat you.

“Even if you failed here going for it on fourth down, trying to make it 10, you remain only up three — you’re a little more cautious. They’re saying, ‘OK, I have a field goal in my back pocket to tie the game.’ So, this is an interesting decision.”

It was an interesting decision indeed, as the Vikings went the distance in eight plays in just over two minutes to take a 23-22 lead, which culminated in their fifth straight win.

Gannon might not have gotten it, but Olsen did.

It’s almost as if Olsen were trying to warn Gannon, akin to Matthew McConaughey’s character in Interstellar, slamming against that wall in time to warn his past self. Olsen saw the writing on the wall, urging Gannon to make the bold call. He did not, and the Vikings did exactly what he alluded to — they marched down the field and scored a game-winning touchdown.

And the fact that he gets it resonated with many across social media.

Olsen is ridiculously good at his job. Nobody in the profession does it like him. His ability to communicate the strategic nuances sets him apart from the rest, specifically Brady.

By opting for the field goal to go up by six, you essentially incentivize more aggressive play-calling from the Vikings. Now, with their backs against the wall, Minnesota had no choice but to go for broke, knowing it had to get into the end zone to win.

The Vikings went for it on fourth-and-5 from Arizona’s 21-yard line — a decision that doesn’t happen if the Cardinals go for it on fourth down at the goal line, regardless of the outcome.

Olsen knew that, and that’s why his analysis was so spot-on.

