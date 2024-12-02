Credit: NFL on Fox

Greg Olsen has earned his spot as one of the most beloved NFL analysts — and it’s not hard to see why.

His ability to embrace analytics while educating viewers without talking down to them has always struck a chord with audiences and those in sports media. And at a time when Tom Brady’s broadcasting prowess has been met with skepticism—some, like Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod, question whether he’s the right fit in the booth—Olsen stands as a refreshing contrast.

That contrast was on full display during Thanksgiving weekend.

In Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals-Minnesota Vikings game, Olsen implored Jonathan Gannon to toy with the idea of going for it. Instead, on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Arizona’s head coach trotted out his kicker Chad Ryland to give the Cardinals a 6-point lead.

What didn’t seem to cross Gannon’s mind, despite having over three minutes left and a chance to secure the win, was the strategic opportunity to put the Vikings away for good.

And there was Olsen, breaking it down in real-time, explaining why you don’t want to go from a 3-point lead to a 6-point lead late in the game with a field goal.

“I would consider going [for it],” Olsen said. “I don’t love the idea — OK, so here’s how it works. You ready? We got a couple of seconds here. And this is for all the analytics, and everybody, just bear with me. Being up six, actually, now, because Minnesota has to say, ‘OK, it’s touchdown or bust,’ they’re going for fourth downs; they’re putting the pedal to the metal to go down to beat you.

“Even if you failed here going for it on fourth down, trying to make it 10, you remain only up three — you’re a little more cautious. They’re saying, ‘OK, I have a field goal in my back pocket to tie the game.’ So, this is an interesting decision.”

It was an interesting decision indeed, as the Vikings went the distance in eight plays in just over two minutes to take a 23-22 lead, which culminated in their fifth straight win.

Gannon might not have gotten it, but Olsen did.

It’s almost as if Olsen were trying to warn Gannon, akin to Matthew McConaughey’s character in Interstellar, slamming against that wall in time to warn his past self. Olsen saw the writing on the wall, urging Gannon to make the bold call. He did not, and the Vikings did exactly what he alluded to — they marched down the field and scored a game-winning touchdown.

And the fact that he gets it resonated with many across social media.

This is excellent. And then Minnesota did exactly that. Scored a touchdown https://t.co/YJYIAdwDrq — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 2, 2024

Greg Olsen just gets it. He gets the math and he gets the situational factors. On top of that, he’s so, so good at explaining it simply and succinctly. There is nobody better in the business right now than @gregolsen88. https://t.co/OGa5ZpjC3Q — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) December 2, 2024

He was exactly right. Obv I’m pro Gannon and he has consistently has made +EV decision but he royally screwed up by kicking the FG up 3.

Also Olsen is a treasure and squashes Tom Brady https://t.co/fWhbtWdJvk — Clevta (@Clevta) December 2, 2024

“Analytics isn’t football🤓” Analytics is indeed, football. it’s just a silly name for coaching decisions that people hate even though football is made to be Aggresssiivvveee! ARI went from an 88% chance to win to 80% chance by being passive https://t.co/vz1KYCHie9 pic.twitter.com/CiX85INfC0 — Joel Smyth (@fantasysmyth) December 2, 2024

We need more Greg Olsen calling NFL games https://t.co/IZdefnlTYF — Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85) December 2, 2024

I could go on a LONG tangent about this, but simply: The fact that Greg Olsen could (accurately) explain in real time why kicking a FG to go up by 6 was a problem for AZ should NOT be novel among announcers. He is the best NFL game analyst out there right now. — Lindsay Rhodes (@lindsay_rhodes) December 1, 2024

Greg Olsen explaining why you don’t want to go from a 3-point lead to a 6-point lead late in the game with a FG. He’s always been in the running, but it’s official: The nerds have a new leader. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) December 1, 2024

Greg Olsen did a good job explaining it the thought process of going for it up 3 there if you’re AZ. By kicking to go up 6 you incentivize more aggressive playcalling for the Vikings who have to go for broke now and get in the EZ to win. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 1, 2024

Olsen is ridiculously good at his job. Nobody in the profession does it like him. His ability to communicate the strategic nuances sets him apart from the rest, specifically Brady.

By opting for the field goal to go up by six, you essentially incentivize more aggressive play-calling from the Vikings. Now, with their backs against the wall, Minnesota had no choice but to go for broke, knowing it had to get into the end zone to win.

The Vikings went for it on fourth-and-5 from Arizona’s 21-yard line — a decision that doesn’t happen if the Cardinals go for it on fourth down at the goal line, regardless of the outcome.

Olsen knew that, and that’s why his analysis was so spot-on.

