Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) runs the ball for 71 yards before fumbling against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Greg Olsen has seen plenty of bad losses during his NFL career. Sunday’s Cardinals collapse might top them all.

Arizona blew a 15-point fourth quarter lead against the Titans, losing 22-21 after Emari Demercado dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on what should have been a 72-yard touchdown. The mistake sparked a complete meltdown that left Olsen struggling to find the words during an appearance on FS1’s Wake Up Barstool the following morning.

How does this keep happening?! Cardinals RB Emari Demercado drops the ball before he crosses the end zone, as shown on the CBS replays. 🏈🤦 #NFL pic.twitter.com/XRTHfRZvBC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 5, 2025

As Olsen said, the Cardinals were a quarter of an inch away from going up 28-6 in the fourth quarter against arguably the worst team in the league through the first four games. Instead, they couldn’t run through the goal line. Then they gave up a touchdown on an interception that turned into a fumble recovery in the end zone.

The Titans-Cardinals game is completely off the rails. Spero Dedes has the play-by-play call for CBS. pic.twitter.com/8OCwuW53pr https://t.co/7qLWMNBasV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 5, 2025

THE TITANS COME BACK TO STUN THE CARDINALS IN ARIZONA! 🏈🚨🚨🚨🚨 #NFL pic.twitter.com/kxzaJgTQGT https://t.co/hdzqEAOlOy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 5, 2025

By the time Tennessee kicked a game-winning field goal with no time left, Olsen had seen enough.

“If you’re Arizona this morning, there’s a lot of disappointing losses in the league, I’ve been a part of a lot of them, you’re sick,” Olsen said. “You get over it. The could’ve, should’ve, would’ve. That might be the worst, as far as just a meaningless regular season game, just the manner in which they lost the fourth quarter lead, you can’t make that up.”

“If I was the head coach, I’d be like if you don’t run with the ball to the sideline and keep it tucked, I’m just gonna cut you.” – @gregolsen88 https://t.co/E2QKrkLhSi pic.twitter.com/KxROXl6Gvf — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) October 6, 2025

The fumble happened just one week after Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell made the identical mistake against the Rams. Mitchell’s 76-yard touchdown turned into a touchback when he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line.

Ball is out before it crosses the goal line. It’s a touchback! INDvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/DtuT1kDX9s — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen has hammered home the message all season after running back Jonathan Taylor committed the same blunder against Denver last year. Steichen even created a mantra for his players: run through the letters and logos.

That message clearly isn’t getting through league-wide.

“Like, if that happens in Madden, you’re like breaking your controller, you’re throwing it against the wall,” Olsen continued. “I don’t know why guys have the need to drop the ball. And if I was the head coach, I’d be like, ‘If you don’t run with the ball to the sideline and keep it tucked, I’m just gonna cut you. Then, you’re just not going to play for me.'”

ESPN’s Louis Riddick took it a step further, posting on X that players who purposely drop the ball before going across the goal line uncontested deserve to be fined or cut.

“It’s beyond stupid,” Riddick wrote.

At this point if you purposely drop the ball before going uncontested across the GL you deserve to be fined, or cut, or something. It’s beyond stupid. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) October 5, 2025

Demercado took responsibility after the game, telling reporters there was no excuse and that he had never made that mistake at any level of football.

Worth noting that on the most difficult day of his career, Emari Demercado stood at his locker post-game, took accountability for his mistake & handled a brutally tough moment like a pro. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ddOidfzbM4 — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) October 6, 2025

The apologies don’t change what happened. Arizona became the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games on a score in the final play of the fourth quarter. Instead of going 3-2 with momentum, the Cardinals are 2-3 and reeling after one of the most baffling losses in recent memory.

Olsen’s right. You can’t make this stuff up.