Edit by Liam McGuire

Greg Olsen isn’t dabbling in hypotheticals. He isn’t talking about advising a front office, sitting in on interviews, or lending his voice to a search committee.

He actually believes he could run an NFL team.

Asked by Peter Schrager on The Schrager Hour whether he’d be interested in a front-office role similar to Troy Aikman’s consulting gig with the Dolphins or Matt Ryan’s expected move in Atlanta, Fox’s No. 2 analyst didn’t equivocate.

“There’s no question in my mind that I could do it,” Olsen said. “And I think I could do it well.”

In wake of Aikman / Dolphins and Matt Ryan / Falcons news, I asked @gregolsen88 if playing a similar role would interest him. His answer is layered, eloquent, and very compelling. A+ “The Schrager Hour” this week.

📺: https://t.co/s3ixpz5Yv9

🎧: https://t.co/zCfSwChjNp pic.twitter.com/5CuBn2fX4v — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 7, 2026

That confidence isn’t coming out of nowhere. According to Olsen, NFL head coaches have already been calling him — not to kick around ideas, but to gauge interest in joining their staffs. Some are coaches he played for. Others are people he’s never met. None of the conversations have reached the front office level yet, but Olsen understands how the process works.

What Greg Olsen isn’t interested in is a traditional position coach path. He makes millions at Fox. Tight ends coaches don’t. But embedding himself inside a respected organization, learning how a staff operates, and seeing how decisions get made at the top? That’s a different conversation.

And it’s happening at a moment when the line between NFL broadcasting and team-building has all but disappeared.

Schrager asked because of what’s happening right now across NFL broadcasting. Brady owns 5% of the Raiders and was just announced as being “directly involved” in their head coaching search while still calling games for Fox. Aikman took a consulting role with the Miami Dolphins to help hire their next GM while remaining ESPN’s Monday Night Football analyst. Ryan is expected to become Atlanta’s president of football operations, though unlike the other two, he’s leaving CBS rather than trying to do both jobs.

“All those guys you just mentioned, I think teams would be more than thrilled to have a part of their team,” Olsen said. “You have Tom Brady in your ownership group, the greatest football player of all time. You hear him talk on the broadcast. You hear his perspectives in his interviews, his understanding of locker room tension, good, bad, work ethic. That’s a no-brainer of the century for Tom Brady and Troy Aikman.”

He also noted Dan Marino’s relationship with the Dolphins. Marino’s been a special advisor to owner Stephen Ross for years, which makes bringing in Aikman to also advise on the GM search a little awkward. But if Olsen were an owner, he’d ask all those guys for their opinion too.

Where Olsen draws a line is in assuming every great player automatically translates into a great executive.

“What I’m going to say is not all related,” Olsen said. “My perspective on all of this is I think there’s range. I don’t think necessarily playing career and ability to do the job necessarily go hand in hand.”

Plenty of Hall of Fame players never learned how the salary cap actually works. Others couldn’t explain why their offensive coordinator called certain plays in specific situations. Playing football at an elite level and building an NFL organization are entirely different skill sets.

“There are so many elements that go into managing a front office, a locker room, a team,” the former Carolina Panthers tight end said.

Olsen’s curiosity goes far beyond the Xs and Os. Yes, he obsesses over scheme — he texted Sean McVay the night before his appearance on the Omaha Productions–produced podcast to discuss how the Rams deploy three-tight-end packages — but he’s just as interested in the infrastructure behind it all. Third-down strategy and timeout usage matter to him just as much as cap structure and compensatory picks, and he’s fascinated by how Eagles GM Howie Roseman stockpiles draft capital to create the flexibility to move up and down the board.

“There’s just so many levels to all of this. I enjoy all of it the same,” Olsen said. “I think being able to execute that would be thrilling.”

For now, that curiosity hasn’t pulled him out of the booth.

“It’d be very hard for me to ever walk away from the job that I have now,” he added. “This is arguably the best job in football.”