After making some political statements during performances earlier this weekend, Green Day steered clear of any overt political gestures during a pregame concert before Super Bowl LX.

On Friday, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made headlines for encouraging ICE agents to quit their jobs during a pre-Super Bowl party in San Francisco. “This goes out to all the ICE agents out wherever you are,” Armstrong said. “Quit your sh*tty ass job. Quit that sh*tty job you have.”

Armstrong also changed a lyric in the hit song “Holiday” to “the representative from Epstein island has the floor,” in reference to the ongoing document releases related to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, many of which have implicated Donald Trump and other top administration officials.

Green Day did, however, perform “American Idiot,” which some considered a political commentary in its own right, given the song’s origin and its criticism of the Iraq War.

Green Day performs “American Idiot” at the 60th Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/foxKDOUZdc — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 8, 2026

There was perhaps outsized attention given to Green Day’s performance, given Armstrong’s comments earlier this weekend, and the political discourse centered on the NFL’s selection of superstar Latin American artist Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

The band, however, played it safe. Though there was one hiccup that caught people’s attention. During “American Idiot,” Armstrong seemed to have included an F-bomb, which NBC successfully bleeped out of its coverage.

Now, attention shifts to Bad Bunny’s halftime show. Will the outspoken artist decide to use the Super Bowl’s massive platform to send a message?