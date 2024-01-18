Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks into the medical tent against the Arizona Cardinals with an injury during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Current ESPN Milwaukee radio host and former Green Bay Packers tight end Mark Chmura shamelessly offered a dirty suggestion on how to beat Brock Purdy.

With Green Bay set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend, Chmura thought back to the way his Packers won when the two teams faced off in Jan. 1996.

“You guys are gonna think I’m crazy…” Always a hot start when Chewy starts a thought on @JenGabeChewy with that. Trust us, you WANT to hear what the big guy says about the #Packers setting the tone on Saturday ⬇️#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4fstnB13eO — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) January 17, 2024



“We intimidated them,” Chmura told his co-hosts Jen Lada and Gabe Neitzel of the Packers 27-17 win despite entering the game as 10-point underdogs.

“You guys are gonna think I’m crazy, a 15-yard penalty – and I don’t condone this, but I kinda do in the playoffs. A 15-yard penalty for a late hit on Brock Purdy is not a bad thing, as long as it’s worth it.”

Credit Chmura for almost having enough a filter to realize this hot take probably shouldn’t be broadcasted. The former Packers tight end briefly thought better of condoning illegal hits on Purdy, but then he just couldn’t help himself, you know, because it’s the playoffs and all. Basically, Chmura is in favor of the Packers getting penalized with hits on Purdy, so long as those hits cause damage. Yeah, that’s crazy.

San Francisco should be used to this kind of thing. Almost exactly one year ago, Dallas radio hosts appeared to be rooting for Christian McCaffery to suffer an injury during the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game. Chmura took it a step further this year by rooting for the Packers to potentially cause an injury on a 49ers player, specifically their quarterback.

[ESPN Milwaukee]