Aug 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers helmets during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Media credentials typically provide quite a bit more access to NFL practices and team events than any ticket a fan could buy, making it a tempting opportunity for counterfeit artists attempting to forge fake credentials. And this week, it appears that one Green Bay Packers fan tried to do just that. But it didn’t go too well.

According to Green Bay Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, someone was kicked out of practice this week after Packers Vice President of Communications Jason Wahlers determined that his credential was fake and nobody had ever heard of him.

Apparently, he claimed to be a “video intern” and even had some commitment to the bit, showing up with a camera and wearing a Packers’ polo to try and sell the ruse.

Gotta tip your cap to the cat who @JTWahlers just booted from practice for a fake credential. It said he was a Packers video intern. Thing looked professional and everything. He had a camera and Packers polo. They’d never heard of him. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 3, 2023

While this fan was obviously caught eventually, it sounds like his disguise was convincing enough to get him through the door and past security to provide a memorable experience.

