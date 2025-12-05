Credit: © Brad Penner, © Kirby Lee, © Mary Langenfeld, © Ed Mulholland

While national TV announcers draw a lot of the discussion around the NFL, those who call each team’s games on local radio throughout the season deserve recognition as well. But how do those broadcast booths stack up? We’d like Awful Announcing readers to weigh in on that.

As with all of our announcer rankings (CFB local radio, MLB local radio, NBA, NFL, CBB, MLB, WNBA, NHL, and more), the bottom of this post contains a form to vote (also available here). The form features a list of the most common English-language broadcast booths for each team, typically as listed in their media notes or on their website. It’s presented alphabetically by team name. The form will ask you to grade those teams individually from A to F. A is the best grade, and F is the worst.

You can rank as few or as many teams as you desire, and can control-F to find a team you’re particularly interested in. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. Feel free to add comments or explanations for your grades, but it’s not required. All votes and comments are anonymous, and email addresses are not collected.

Without further ado, here’s the voting form (again, also available here). The form will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Monday, Dec. 8. The rankings will be announced here shortly afterwards.