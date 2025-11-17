NFL announcers for the 2025 season.

The 2025 NFL season has already seen some changes, including the first YouTube-exclusive game. There have also been some changes in who’s calling the games. With that in mind, we’re again asking our readers to submit grades for the various national NFL TV booths.

As with all of our rankings (NFL announcers last year, NHL, NBA, MLB, and more), the bottom of this post will include a voting form (also available here). The form will feature a list of announcing teams, presented alphabetically by network, and then by the play-by-play announcer’s last name. It will ask you to grade those teams individually from A to F. A is the best grade and F is the worst.

You can grade as few or as many teams as you desire. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. Feel free to add comments or explanations for your grades, but it’s not required. All votes and comments are anonymous, and email addresses are not collected.

One note on who’s included: we’re going with just regularly appearing teams this year, so the only altcast is Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast. There was also a question about who to pair Fox’s Adam Amin with, as he started the season with Mark Sanchez before Sanchez’s legal trouble and firing, worked with a variety of substitutes (including an unusual last-minute one in Brady Quinn), and is now paired with Drew Brees. We opted to ask for rankings on Amin and Brees, as that looks to be the team from now on.

That gives us 18 booths to consider this year. Feel free to vote for as few or as many teams as desired. You can Control-F to find a group you’re particularly interested in voting for. The form is below, and also here, and will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 20.