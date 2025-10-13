Credit: Scorigami

It’s been 11 years since Jon Bois first coined the term “Scorigami,” which is described as “the art of building final scores that have never happened before in NFL history.” But while tracking such scores has become an unmistakable part of the social media experience for NFL fans over the course of the last decade, the primary tool used for doing so has seemingly hit a snag.

At least for those of us on X (which you may remember as “Twitter”), where the Scorigami account has been on the fritz since the start of the 2025 NFL season. Notably, the account failed to call out the Buffalo Bills’ 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, which qualified as a Scorigami. That, however, has paled in comparison to the recent issues plaguing the account, in which it has routinely posted common NFL scores while claiming they never happened before.

SF 19 – TB 30

Final No Scorigami. That score has happened 0 times before, most recently on October 12, 2025. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) October 12, 2025

Curiously, the account has also increased the frequency in which it posts in-game updates, projecting the likeliness that each game will end in a coveted Scorigami. Factor in the increase in errors and the account hasn’t just become a less reliable, but also a less enjoyable follow than it was in previous years.

Presumably, the Scorigami account is operated by a bot, which no longer appears to be functioning as consistently as it previously did. It is worth noting, however, that the Bluesky version of Scorigami appears to be working just fine, albeit with no shortage of in-game updates.

Perhaps there’s still hope that X account can get back on track or maybe this is just another instance of all good things inevitability coming to an end. In any event, Scorigami enthusiasts can still check out Bois’ four-part docuseries on the phenomenon via Secret Base.