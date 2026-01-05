Photo credit: NBC

If it felt like divine intervention that sent Tyler Loop’s game-winning field goal attempt wide right to send the Pittsburgh Steelers into the playoffs, well, maybe it was.

After failing to clinch the AFC North title against the Cleveland Browns last week, the Steelers went into Sunday night’s winner-take-all game against the Baltimore Ravens as home underdogs. And it seems like the Steelers were hellbent on receiving all the help they could get as they attempted to beat the odds.

Aaron Rodgers led Pittsburgh to a 26-24 win over the Ravens and a division championship. But Baltimore had their chance, with rookie kicker Tyler Loop attempting a 44-yard field goal as time expired that ultimately sailed wide right. Pittsburgh has historically proven to be a difficult place for kickers. But it’s even harder if you have God working against you.

After the game, NBC showed pregame footage of a priest strolling through the end zone and spreading holy water where Loop missed the game-winning field goal.



“I want to show you what happened pregame at 6:15 local time. This is a priest who is spreading holy water in that end zone,” Tirico said. “The Catholic community in Pittsburgh is very strong and its ties to the Steelers are everywhere. And down at that end zone, Tyler Loop misses the field goal and allows the Steelers to win.”

“So, it’s not Tyler Loop’s fault,” Cris Collinsworth added with a chuckle.

“As with everything in football, it’s at a higher power,” Tirico continued.

Maybe it was a rookie kicker who just wasn’t ready for the moment. Maybe it was Aaron Rodgers’ spiritual development that willed the kick wide right. Or maybe it was this Catholic priest that did the Ravens dirty with some spritzes of holy water.

As if seeing your championship hopes and aspirations end on a missed field goal wasn’t demoralizing enough for the Baltimore Ravens, now they have to enter the offseason knowing God is rooting against them.