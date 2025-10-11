Credit: Talkin’ Giants

The New York Giants are not supposed to beat the Philadelphia Eagles these days. And yet, it happened.

Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo powered Big Blue to a 34-17 upset win over the defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday night. It was New York’s first NFC East game since the 2023 season.

They’re still just 2-4, but this was the statement win the Giants have been looking for as a franchise for quite some time. Besides, it’s always pretty great to beat one of your rivals, especially when they’re supposed to be so dominant.

It’s the kind of victory that can make any fan emotional. That was literally the case for WFAN’s Shaun Morash, who also co-hosts the Talkin’ Giants podcast with Justin Penik. And after the Thursday Night Football victory, Morash couldn’t keep the tears down.

“Tonight, for the first time in too many goddamn years versus the Philadelphia Eagles, we had the better quarterback,” said Morash while getting choked up. “We had the better running back. We had the better f***ing football team, Justin. How f***ing good does that feel, man?”

On Friday, Morash got some light ribbing courtesy of Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber, with Roberts wondering aloud if he was the real reason his co-host cried over the win.

Was it @EvanRobertsWFAN who made @ShaunMorash cry after last night’s Giants win? 😂 pic.twitter.com/9fXowSTJ5q — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 10, 2025

“I feel like I deserve credit for this,” said Roberts of Morash’s crying. “I abused him at Yankee Stadium. I admit that. And Shaun’s reaction was ‘The next night, I got a great win. I’m letting all the emotion out!'”

Morash said that the intensity of the week, which included watching his New York Yankees lose in the playoffs, coupled with the presumed butt-kicking the Eagles were about to put on the Giants, was a big part of what put him over the edge.

“I’ve been honest about this for two years since I’ve been with you guys,” said Morash. “I hate the Philadelphia Eagles. They are the franchise I hate the most. And how much nonsense have I hear… from Eagles fans in the mentions, nonstop, the whole Super Bowl stuff, right?

“…But to have the long week that we had, and I know woe is us, okay? We’re working a little extra. We’re at Yankee Stadium late at night. So I’m watching my baseball team get eliminated. Yesterday had that feeling of, not only am I tired, not only is my baseball season over, but now I once again have to sit through Eagle win over the Giants and I never saw last night coming. And I think it just led to all of that postgame.”

There’s nothing wrong with getting emotional over your team’s big win. We could all probably stand to do it more often. However, for Giants fans like Morash, wins like these will hopefully become more commonplace with Dart and Skattebo leading the way.